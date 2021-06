Real Madrid football club of Spain have signed midfielder Lucas Vazquez to a new contract that will last till 2024.The versatile 29-year-old’s contract was supposed to expire this season but he will be now sticking around in Madrid for the foreseeable future.Real Madrid said in a statement on the club’s official website on Thursday, June 3: “Real Madrid C. F. and Lucas Vazquez have reached an agreement to extend the player’s contract and he will remain at the club for the next three seasons, until 30 June 2024.” Vazquez is a product of Real Madrid’s academy. He has been a regular for the first team since 2015, making 240 appearances for the Blancos, registering 26 goals along the way. The post Real Madrid star Lucas Vazquez signs new contract till 2024 appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.