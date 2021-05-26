Cancel
Celebrities

‘The Voice’ winner; ‘Annie’ actress dies; new DMX song with Buffalo rappers; more: Buzz

By Geoff Herbert
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 15 days ago
Cam Anthony is the winner of “The Voice” season 20. The 19-year-old singer from Philadelphia was crowned on Tuesday night, marking the eighth win in a row for Coach Blake Shelton. “It’s amazing that, after 20 seasons, that God put this artist not only in my life, but on this show,” Shelton told ET. “He needed this opportunity, we needed this opportunity to have someone like him.” Team Kelly’s Kenzie Wheeler finished in second place, followed by Team Blake’s Jordan Matthew Young, Team Nick’s Rachel Mac and Team Legend’s Victor Solomon.

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
