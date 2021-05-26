Bobi Céspedes
The queen of the Bay Area Latin music scene returns with Mujer y Cantante. Bobi Céspedes’ vibrant presence in the Bay Area’s Latin music scene began upon her arrival in Oakland in 1969. As the leader of Conjunto Céspedes, a band she co-founded with her nephew Guillermo and her late brother Luis, and more recently as the leader of her own group, Céspedes has carved out a unique musical niche. “I play traditional Cuban music, based on ‘son,’” Céspedes said, speaking from her Oakland home. “Son is its own thing, more African in its sounds, rhythms and composition than salsa. It was born in Cuba, but it’s known all over the world. Performing this type of music is comforting to me. You have to push me off the stage sometimes.”eastbayexpress.com