Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland, CA

Bobi Céspedes

By j. poet
East Bay Express
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe queen of the Bay Area Latin music scene returns with Mujer y Cantante. Bobi Céspedes’ vibrant presence in the Bay Area’s Latin music scene began upon her arrival in Oakland in 1969. As the leader of Conjunto Céspedes, a band she co-founded with her nephew Guillermo and her late brother Luis, and more recently as the leader of her own group, Céspedes has carved out a unique musical niche. “I play traditional Cuban music, based on ‘son,’” Céspedes said, speaking from her Oakland home. “Son is its own thing, more African in its sounds, rhythms and composition than salsa. It was born in Cuba, but it’s known all over the world. Performing this type of music is comforting to me. You have to push me off the stage sometimes.”

eastbayexpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Oakland, CA
Oakland, CA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Celia Cruz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin Music#Translation#New York City#African Music#New Music#Music Scene#World Music#Covid#The Freight Salvage#Aqui#Rumbologo#Cubano#Mama Ta#Puerto Rican#Si La Tristeza Persiste#Traditional Cuban Music#Como Son#Salsa#Congas#Yo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Cuba
News Break
Music
Related
MusicComplex

Sacred Ground: The Magic of Rick Rubin, American Songs, and Shangri-La

The mystique surrounding Rick Rubin has been palpable for years. With his white, wizard-like beard and aversion to footwear, the lauded music producer looks more like a spiritual guru these days than the raucous character he portrayed in the classic 1985 hip-hop film Krush Groove. As Def Jam Recordings was beginning to take shape, Rubin’s vision was already light years ahead of his contemporaries, blending musical genres into one cohesive gumbo on albums such as the Beastie Boys’ Licensed To Ill and Run-DMC’s Raising Hell.
New Orleans, LA927theblock.com

BUKU Music + Art Project Announces Stacked Lineup for BUKU: Planet B

BUKU Music + Art Project, the innovative boutique music festival based in New Orleans, announced on Tuesday (June 8) the lineup for BUKU: Planet B, a one-time-only event coming this fall. Megan Thee Stallion, Machine Gun Kelly, and many more big names will hit the event this coming fall with tickets going on sale this week.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Rostam on How Dave Matthews’ Drummer, a Book About Conflict, and Toasted Sesame Oil Inspired His New Album

Rostam Batmanglij deserves to be included in any discussion of this century’s most influential music producers. He spearheaded the sound of Vampire Weekend’s essential first three albums, blurring the boundaries between indie and pop along the way. He has also spent studio time with many of the past decade’s most exciting stars—Haim, Charli XCX, Frank Ocean—imbuing their music with tangible intimacy. He’s a technical whiz and musical virtuoso who never loses sight of a song’s core humanity. “I’m mostly just interested in what I think is cool,” he says from his bright California studio. “You can’t try to guess what’s going to be big next. I feel like I can smell that in some people’s creative decisions, and it seems like a bad way to make decisions.”
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

34 New Songs Out Today

RETCH & V DON - "SOUND LIKE" NJ rapper Retch and Harlem producer V Don have shared another song off their upcoming album Gone 'Til Autumn, and it's a vicious slice of '90s New York-style rap. -- J BALVIN - "OTRO FILI" (ft. JAY WHEELER) Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin...
Musicrock929rocks.com

Dave Grohl Says Nirvana Members Have Recorded New Music Together

Dave Grohl said that he and surviving Nirvana members Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear have gotten together for spontaneous jam sessions that resulted in recording new music. Grohl explained in a new interview how Novoselic, who is a pilot, will fly down on occasion to Los Angeles where he and Smear live. When that happens, the three musicians will jam if there’s an open studio nearby or if any instruments are around.
Entertainmentmajic945.com

10 Classic Hip-Hop Soul Songs

There’s nothing that quite pairs together more perfectly than hip-hop and R&B — most people refer to the blend as “hip-hop soul.” Being that Black Music Month is fully alive and thriving here at Black America Web, we figured now would be the perfect time to pay tribute to some of our favorite records that infused hard-hitting beats with soulful vocals.
Minorities983thecoast.com

Music News – Thursday, June 10

Lady Gaga, Diana Ross and Gloria Gaynor all ride high on a list of Pride Month anthems chosen by members of Britain’s LGBTQ community. The survey, conducted earlier this year, put Gaga’s “Born This Way” atop the tally, followed closely by “I’m Coming Out” and “I Will Survive.” Gloria also took the number-four spot with “I Am What I Am,” followed by Madonna’s “Express Yourself,” “Freedom” by George Michael and Cher’s “Believe.”
Musicwcbe.org

Music Journeys: John Smith

With his new album The Fray, musician John Smith believes he's created his most honest work - and it came out of necessity. Not unlike other performers, the singer, songwriter, and guitarist found himself grounded by the pandemic but also dealing with unrelated family health matters. Here on Music Journeys, Smith shares how turning to music helped him accept life's challenges.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

José González Shares Video for New Song “Head On”

José González is releasing his first new album in over six years, Local Valley, on September 17 via Mute. Now he has shared another song from it, “Head On,” via a video for the song. Mikel Cee Karlsson directed the video. Watch it below. “I wrote ‘Head On’ as a...
Musicnortherntransmissions.com

Adia Victoria Shares Song For Sounds of Saving

Sounds of Saving (SoS), in partnership with National Suicide Prevention Lifeline reveal a new installment of their “Song that Found Me At The Right Time” series. Collaborating with Adia Victoria, today they share her take on Erykah Badu’s “On and On.” Adia says, “Music was the one shot that made it over the wall that told me that even if you don’t speak your truth, you can sing it. I know that music has saved my life again, again and again and again, throughout the years. A song is oftentimes is more pure than the world around me. I also find that a lot of my favorite artists pick me up whatever room I’m in and build entire worlds for me. That’s what I hope to do for my listeners as well.” SoS say, “we could not have been more moved to work with Adia, whose music, storytelling and modern take on the rawness and salvation of the blues is totally unique. Adia’s voice as an artist was matched by her powerful candidness about mental health issues that are at the core of what we are currently grappling with as humans and Americans. She speaks to intergenerational and systemic trauma, to anxiety, to the experience of being a Black woman in the South and to the truly lifesaving way songwriting and art offered her a voice to share her experience and connect to the music that came before hers.”
Musicjuno.co.uk

Ricardo VILLALOBOS

A return to Raum Musik for Ricardo Villalobos arrives with the Chilean in the midst of one of his most creative production streaks. Who Are We lands before a mooted Vilod LP on Perlon from Villalobos and Max Loderbauer and after remixes for Honest Jon's and a contribution to the Aira Series from Roland and Rawax. It is of course his second 12" for Raum following the classic Baby from 2012 and these two new productions find him in a collaborative mood. "Buffalo Demon" features Rune Grammofon duo Alog whilst the title track pairs Villalobos up with compatriot Jorge Gonzalez. Both are superb, but "Who Are You?" is Villalobos channelling his weirder side and that's how we like our Ricardo tracks.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Garbage’s Shirley Manson on “No God No Masters”

Shirley Manson, who is the frontperson for the platinum-selling rock band, Garbage, has both learned and done quite a bit in the 25 years she’s been in the public eye. Garbage, which rocketed to fame with its self-titled album in 1995, was all over the radio and MTV airwaves with hit songs like “Only Happy When It Rains” and “Stupid Girl” in the mid-’90s. In the years between, the band have released a number of successful records and now the band is poised to release its latest, No God No Masters, this Friday.
Musicfloodmagazine.com

St. Lenox’s Songs From Indie Asian-America

The last few weeks have seen a whirlwind of press surrounding the groundbreaking new album from Japanese Breakfast, much of it plugged into the waning weeks of AAPI Month and the publication of Michelle Zauner’s memoir written through the lens of her Korean-American identity. While this certainly feels like a step in the right direction for Asian-American representation in music, literature, and culture, it also draws attention to the fact that it’s a pretty uncommon occurrence—and that when an Asian-American artist does receive the recognition they deserve, it’s hard for Western media to frame it without relying heavily on their Asian heritage to spin the narrative even when that detail is unrelated to the artwork being discussed.
Musicfyimusicnews.ca

Backstage At The Junos With The Stars

The Weeknd and Justin Bieber did not bounce into the media Zoom Sunday night (June 6) to talk about their Juno wins, but there were many other winners and performers from The Tragically Hip and Feist to JP Saxe and Jann Arden who did log in to chat about a range of subjects. Just like our coverage for the Opening Night Awards, FYI Music News has compiled a sample of the answers:
Entertainmenturbanmatter.com

10 Must Listen to Songs About Friendship

International friendship day is coming up on Friday, July 30th, and our playlist will help get you ready. Friendship is one of the strongest relationships any of us will experience in our life, and songs about friendship are a great way to share them. Although some friendships come and go, the bond, warmth, and laughter you share with a friend is something we can all relate to.
Musicphillytrib.com

Erykah Badu wants you to chill out

When Erykah Badu creates a new song, she begins with instruments that are usually treated as accessories, like singing bells, shakers, mallets and tuning forks. It’s been that way since “Baduizm,” the vocalist and producer’s 1997 debut. “What draws me in, and you and anyone else, is that those frequencies...
Musicruralradio.com

Country star trivia

Thirty years ago today, a superstar duo barreled onto the country music scene with their debut single, “Brand New Man.” The song went number one, making this group only the second country band ever to top the chart with their debut, after Diamond Rio. Can you name this iconic twosome? ANSWER: Brooks & Dunn.