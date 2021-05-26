Bobi Céspedes

Sounds of Saving (SoS), in partnership with National Suicide Prevention Lifeline reveal a new installment of their “Song that Found Me At The Right Time” series. Collaborating with Adia Victoria, today they share her take on Erykah Badu’s “On and On.” Adia says, “Music was the one shot that made it over the wall that told me that even if you don’t speak your truth, you can sing it. I know that music has saved my life again, again and again and again, throughout the years. A song is oftentimes is more pure than the world around me. I also find that a lot of my favorite artists pick me up whatever room I’m in and build entire worlds for me. That’s what I hope to do for my listeners as well.” SoS say, “we could not have been more moved to work with Adia, whose music, storytelling and modern take on the rawness and salvation of the blues is totally unique. Adia’s voice as an artist was matched by her powerful candidness about mental health issues that are at the core of what we are currently grappling with as humans and Americans. She speaks to intergenerational and systemic trauma, to anxiety, to the experience of being a Black woman in the South and to the truly lifesaving way songwriting and art offered her a voice to share her experience and connect to the music that came before hers.”