Norse mythology is a rich vein for ideas. You haven’t giant trees, giant wolves, and of course Thor. Arboria knows what you like, and is provided it as it comes out of early access this year. The new trailer showed off a lot of the roguelike action coming to your PC. Procedurally-generated dungeons will test your skills in fast-paced combat arenas. You’ll play as a mythical yotun warrior. You must heal the father tree, Yggr. The aesthetic is a strange, biomechanical bit of madness mixed with dark fantasy. Nothing is really ever what it appears to be.