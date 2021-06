Home Town has been on HGTV for years now, but there are still some burning questions fans have about with the show. Two of the biggest: Who pays for all the furnishings on the show and do the homeowners get to keep everything? After seeing all the carefully curated and impeccably designed pieces from Erin and Ben Napier it totally makes sense why there's such an interest. If you've been wondering this same thing, you're in luck because we found the answer!