One of the easiest things you can do to help you garden successfully during a dry year is to simply add a layer of mulch after you’ve finished planting. Mulches do a great deal more in your yard other than just improve its appearance. The biggest benefit of a good layer of mulch is that it will help to retain moisture, and this year that will be very important as we all work to use every drop wisely. Think of it as a blanket for your plants but one that is super-effective, especially when added over a layer of weed barrier. Together they’ll work to keep the moisture from evaporating and in the ground near the roots of plants once you’re watered.