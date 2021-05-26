Cancel
Roxane Gay is starting a new imprint at Grove Atlantic.

By Walker Caplan
Literary Hub
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoxane Gay is not just an acclaimed writer, she’s a champion of writers: she’s edited The Best American Short Stories, founded Gay Magazine, and launched the Audacious Book Club to promote reading and discussion of powerful new literary voices. Now, she’s continuing her curatorial work by partnering with Grove Atlantic to start her own imprint.

lithub.com
Person
Roxane Gay
