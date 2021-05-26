Sammies finalist organized HUD voucher program to keep foster children who age out off the streets
Foster children eventually grow up. Some 20,000 reach 18 years of age each year and then they're on their own. Concerned that many of them ended up homeless, Ryan Jones organized a federal housing voucher program. He is the deputy director for the Housing Voucher Management and Operations division at the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and a finalist in this year's Service to America Medals program along with colleagues Michelle Daniels and Charles Eldridge. Jones spoke more about their work to Federal Drive with Tom Temin.