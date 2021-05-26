Sammies finalist organized HUD voucher program to keep foster children who age out off the streets

Residents in the Martin Luther King (MLK) Subdivision had concerns about motorists speeding in the area and contacted the City for ways to help mediate speeding, especially when children are playing outside. MLK neighborhood group leaders consulted with Neighborhood Services and Public Works to determine what types of signs to use and how they might be installed. After staff suggestions, group leaders completed their small grant application and were approved to purchase temporary folding signs that can be placed near streets when children are playing and can be stored when children are not outside.