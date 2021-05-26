Ford Estimates EVs Will Represent 40 Percent Of Its Sales By 2030

The long-rumored Apple EV has reportedly been in development for years now, and yet, no one really knows if it will ever come to fruition, nor when that might happen. Last December, news surfaced that the Apple EV project was coming along and that it is scheduled to enter production in 2024 with “breakthrough battery technology.” Earlier this year, Hyundai/Kia admitted that it was in talks with Apple regarding the production of the future model, but that was quickly debunked. Now, however, Reuters is reporting that Apple is in talks with battery suppliers for its proposed electric vehicle.