Ford Estimates EVs Will Represent 40 Percent Of Its Sales By 2030

New Ford CEO Jim Farley is looking to cement the automaker as an EV innovator, and it’s putting up the cash to do just that. Today, Ford announced it’d increase spending on electrification to more than $30 billion by 2025, which includes developing its own batteries. The company estimates that by 2030 EVs will represent 40 percent of its sales, and Ford is off to a solid start with the Mustang Mach-E and the recently introduced F-150 Lightning.

