My Pet World: Why is nail clipping so difficult for cats and dogs?
We have a wonderful healthy, 5-year-old lab-shepherd mix who has a great disposition. The only problem we have is clipping his nails. He gets so upset and fights it. He has been prescribed Trazodone 100 mg, and while it calms him slightly, it's still quite the ordeal. Any suggestions on how to make this easier for my dog? What would make getting nails clipped such a frightening experience? — Grace, North Massapequa, New York.