A Call to Remembrance

Barnstable Patriot
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day is a sacred day remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation. The fields of hallowed ground marked with headstones and flags remind us of the price paid to ensure liberty for all. This holiday of remembrance provides an opportunity to honor our veterans who have died, and offer comfort to the families that grieve their passing.

www.barnstablepatriot.com
Korean War, The Worship Service, Gold Star
Anthem, AZthefoothillsfocus.com

Memorial Day serves as a time a remembrance

The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Daisy Mountain Veterans celebrated their Memorial Day with an emotional ceremony where they reflected on those lost and those still missing. Anthem’s community park and veteran’s memorial was surrounded by flags and draped with 77 roses spread across each name on the site’s circle of honor.
Murray, KYMurray Ledger & Times

Cemetery remembrance ceremony follows ‘lost but found’ theme

MURRAY — Wednesdays in towns like Murray are traditionally known as “church night.”. This is when many denominations host mid-week services in advance of more in-depth gatherings on Sundays. Wednesday afternoon, this philosophy came a few hours early for a remembrance ceremony in observance of several gravestones finding new homes at Murray City Cemetery.
Politicsmyradiolink.com

Wreaths Across America Dedicates Remembrance Grove to Daughters of the American Revolution

COLUMBIA FALLS, ME – June 11, 2021 – Today, national nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA), as part of its Veterans Remembrance Tree Program, dedicated a Grove to Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) on the tip lands in Maine. The balsam fir trees in this Grove will now hold the replica dog tags of thousands of veterans, all Revolutionary War-era ancestors of DAR members nationwide.
Columbia Falls, MEwbiw.com

Wreaths Across America honors DAR in their Remembrance Tree Program

COLUMBIA FALLS, ME – Friday, national nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA), as part of its Veterans Remembrance Tree Program, dedicated a Grove to Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) on the tip lands in Maine. The balsam fir trees in this Grove will now hold the replica dog tags of thousands of veterans, all Revolutionary War-era ancestors of DAR members nationwide.
Olmsted Falls, OHMorning Journal

OImsted Falls to honor Vietnam veterans with Remembrance Day Ceremony at the Village Green Park

Olmsted Falls will honor those who served in a Vietnam Veterans Remembrance Day Ceremony on June 26 at the Village Green Park, located at Columbia Road and Water Street. From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., the ceremony will feature a flyover by the University Hospitals Air Med, a color guard from the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), the Pledge of Allegiance, the National Anthem and a speech by Rick Adler, a Vietnam veteran and lifelong resident of Olmsted Falls.
Family Relationshipsbuckscountycouriertimes.com

Guest Opinion: 'A remembrance of a father'

My boyfriend writes a remembrance of his father Buddy Negin every year on Buddy's birthday — May 10. He would have been 101 years old this year. I didn't know Buddy but the remembrance touched my heart. I hope that your paper will print "A Remembrance of a Father" on Father's Day. I am sure it will touch other people's hearts, too.
Charleston, SCthedanielislandnews.com

Charleston 9 Remembrance Ceremony set for June 18

The Charleston Fire Department will commemorate the 14-year anniversary of the loss of nine firefighters at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 18th, 2021. The ceremony will be conducted at the Charleston 9 Memorial Park, 1807 Savannah Highway. Members of the fire service and the community are welcome to attend while adhering to current Covid-19 recommendations.
Missouri Statehoustonherald.com

Ozarks Healthcare to host remembrance ceremony

Ozarks Healthcare will host a remembrance ceremony on Saturday, June 19, at the Missouri State University – West Plains (MSU-WP) Amphitheater to help bring closure for those who experienced loss during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony is open to anyone who lost a loved one during a time when grieving together was difficult.
Big Horn, WYSheridan Press

Big Horn Historical Society receives grant for remembrance event

BIG HORN — The Big Horn Historical Society received a Spark Grant from Wyoming Humanities. Spark Grant projects are selected based on communities' needs and programs designed to spark new insights and perspectives. Funding is provided through the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources. Grantees, who receive up to $2,000 with this opportunity, provide equal or greater matching funds and in-kind contributions. Wyoming Humanities grants generate significant social and economic impact five times greater than state funding.
West Plains, MOwestplainsdailyquill.net

Remembrance Ceremony to be held Saturday in W.P.

Ozarks Healthcare will host a Remembrance Ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday at the amphitheater on the Missouri State University - West Plains campus. The ceremony is intended to help bring closure for those who experienced loss during the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is open to anyone who lost a loved one during a time when grieving together was difficult.
Celebrationsissaquahwa.gov

Juneteenth: Journeys of Remembrance Celebration

Experience Juneteenth through the lens of local artists and creatives. Learn the history, traditions and story of the African American journey from slavery to emancipation and beyond. Contributing artists include Courtney Clark, Kiana Davis, Abigail Ferrigno (We.APP Youth Scholar), Damien Geter, Black Stax and Joe Williams. Sponsored by the King...
Celebrationsala.org

Juneteenth – A Celebration and Remembrance

Around the country, school libraries are going quiet just as public libraries are beginning to reopen, swinging wide their doors just in time to celebrate Juneteenth. Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19, marks the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Texas were first informed of their freedom as a result of Lincoln’s 1863 Emancipation Proclamation. Gradually becoming a national holiday, Juneteenth offers librarians the chance to highlight a wide variety of resources. Here, we collect a few:
Duluth, MNFOX 21 Online

101st Annual Day of Remembrance at Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial

DULUTH, Minn.- Tuesday marked the 101st annual day of remembrance of three black men, Elias Clayton, Elmer Jackson, and Isaac McGhie, who were lynched in 1920 for a crime they did not commit in Downtown Duluth. Every year board members from the memorial organization invites the public in acknowledging the...
Religionworldcatholicnews.com

Celebrate freedom to live faith publicly, work to protect it, says bishop

ARLINGTON, Va. (CNS) — The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Religious Freedom Week June 22-29 is an opportunity for Catholics across the country to take a “stand for the freedom on which this country was founded: The freedom to live out our faith publicly,” said Arlington Bishop Michael F. Burbidge.
Religionnorwichdiocese.org

Religious Freedom Week 2021: June 24 - The Equality Act

That the dignity of all people will be respected in our country. Every human person is made in God's image and deserves to be treated with dignity and respect. That means we need to honor every person’s right to gainful and decent employment free of unjust discrimination or harassment, and to the basic goods that they need to live and thrive. The Equality Act purports to protect people experiencing same-sex attraction or gender dysphoria from discrimination in these and other areas. But at the core of the Equality Act is the codification of the new ideology of “gender” in federal law, dismissing sexual difference and falsely presenting “gender” as only a social construct. As Pope Francis has reflected, “It is one thing to be understanding of human weakness and the complexities of life, and another to accept ideologies that attempt to sunder what are inseparable aspects of reality.” By requiring all Americans to speak and act as if there is no meaningful distinction between the sexes and as if gender has no connection to the body, the Equality Act legally and socially harms Americans in serious ways and injures the common good.
Militaryfloppingaces.net

‘Where Are The Admirals? Where Are The Generals? Where Are the Veterans?’

On 17 August 1955, President Dwight D. Eisenhower prescribed a Code of Conduct for members of the Armed Forces of the United States. The purpose was to inform each service member in a combat unit about their basic responsibilities when engaged in combat or if they were captured by enemy forces. Of the six articles, the first and sixth articles are particularly powerful reminders about the Armed Forces’ mission and the dedication each member requires to complete that mission:
Religionthecatholicthing.org

Vatican invokes Lateran Treaty

The Vatican has invoked its sovereign status under a 1929 treaty with Italy to protest a draft Italian law designed to combat homophobia. The proposed law could require Catholic schools to adopt state-mandated lessons on tolerance and gender, and could also criminalize some public expressions of Catholic teaching on sexuality and marriage.