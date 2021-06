Bristow poetry and prose writer Katherine Gotthardt has received the 2021 Seefeldt Award for Arts Excellence in the category of Outstanding Individual Artist. With nine books published, one of them an Amazon #1 new release and another a Nonfiction Author’s Association Silver Award winner, Gotthardt was recognized for her contributions to the literary arts and the community. A founding member and the current president of Write by the Rails, the Prince William Chapter of the Virginia Writers Club, Gotthardt has invested significant hours over the past decade to support emerging writers while donating to area non-profits and charitable initiatives through sales of her books.