Dover, MN (KROC-AM News) - A 31-year-old Dover man is expected to face felony assault charges in connection with assaults on two men at a Dover bar last night. Olmsted County Sheriff's Captain Scott Behrns says the incident was captured on surveillance camera videos, which showed Joseph Martin was involved in an exchange of words with a group of bar patrons before he allegedly punched a 35-year-old man and then struck a 46-year-old man, who was also put in a chokehold and bit on his left ear. Behrns says the first victim lost consciousness when he fell and struck his head on a step before the second victim fell on him.