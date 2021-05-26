Peace Lutheran Ministries Expands Care through Stephen Ministry
Peace Lutheran Ministries in Antigo, WI has recently begun Stephen Ministry, a new and exciting ministry that will allow it to reach out to more people with one-to-one Christian care. Through Stephen Ministry, a team of Peace’s members, known as Stephen Ministers, has been equipped to provide quality Christian care to people facing a variety of life difficulties. Some of the situations in which Stephen Ministers provide care include the loss of a loved one, divorce, unemployment, medical crisis, and difficulties in starting or adding to a family.antigotimes.com