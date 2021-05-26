Cancel
Do tech companies’ AI investments actually overlap with national priorities?

By Tom Temin
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. A lot of corporate research effort goes into artificial intelligence and machine learning. But do the top tech companies’ investments coincide with national priorities for competitiveness and scientific leadership? That’s what Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology set out to discover. Research fellow Tim Hwang joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for the findings.

