Do tech companies’ AI investments actually overlap with national priorities?

Even a cursory glance at the professional services sector shows that many AI consulting companies on the market seem very similar, both in terms of offer and competencies. However, if you need to use the services of such a company, you are faced with a real dilemma. How can you choose the best partner? You may wonder if there are any criteria that will help you make a successful choice. In the article below, we will try to describe what elements are worth paying attention to when browsing the market for an AI consulting company.