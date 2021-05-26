Diet Pill Use Could Be a Step Away From Eating Disorder

Originally Posted On: Dangerous Diet Pills You Should Avoid | Weight Loss Pills (compoundingrxusa.com) The appeal of diet pills to a person struggling with maintaining a healthy weight makes a lot of sense. People slightly overweight to obese may feel desperate to lose pounds. On television, in print ads, and in big Hollywood movies, most people cast in these roles are shapely. Men are muscular and women are excessively thin. This only adds to an unrealistic body expectation for the average person. When you’re already struggling with weight issues, this can add to already existing problems from excessive weight – which many have been struggling to overcome their whole lives. These problems include low self-esteem, negative body image, and fears of being unloved or unwanted. Severe depression may result from these feelings. Unfortunately, many companies out there will prey on people feeling these emotions.