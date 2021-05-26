Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Mark, Xiye return to LGD Gaming

By Leonardo Biazzi
dotesports.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupport Ling “Mark” Xu and mid laner Su “Xiye” Han-Wei have officially joined LGD Gaming again, the Chinese League of Legends team announced on Weibo. Both players left LGD in December 2020. Mark was last seen playing with Bilibili Gaming, the team he joined after his first stint with LGD ended. BLG had an average campaign (11th) in the last split of the LPL, the professional division of China. As for Xiye, the mid laner had been a part of JD Gaming since December. JDG made it into the 2021 LPL Spring Split playoffs, earning a top-six placing.

dotesports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgd Gaming#Bilibili Gaming#Lpl#Jd Gaming#League Esports#Lgd Gaming#Han#Blg#The Mid Laner#Jd Gaming#Org#Lpl Summer Split#Lgd Lol Lpl#Legends Team#Fight#Spring#December#Campaign
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
League of Legends
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Youtube
Country
China
Related
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

LGD Gaming signs former MAD Lions jungler shad0w

Zhiqiang "shad0w" Zhao has returned to the competitive League of Legends scene by signing with LGD Gaming as its new jungler. The League of Legends Pro League team announced the signing of shad0w via Chinese social media platform Weibo. LGD Gaming attended the 2020 World Championship as the 4th seed...
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

[LCK] T1 Cuzz: “Any champion could appear in this meta.”

On June 10, in the 2021 League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split, T1 soared over Hanwha Life Esports. Both games were concluded within 30 minutes, and T1 took a clean 2-0 victory. In the match, Moon “Cuzz” Woo-chan played Rumble and Diana, and played an important role in the team’s victory. Cuzz joined Inven Global and talked about playing the first game of the season in LoL Park.
NHLBBC

Cardiff Devils: Mark Louis returns to Wales after season in Slovakia

Cardiff Devils have re-signed defenceman Mark Louis for the 2021-22 season. With the UK's Elite League shutdown by Covid-19, the 34-year-old Canadian spent last season playing for HK Dukla Michalovce, making 49 appearances in Slovakia's top league. Louis originally signed for the Devils in 2016, winning seven trophies in four...
Video Gameschatsports.com

Liga Stavok unveiled as latest partner of Gambit Esports

Gambit Esports, Liga Stavok, Dota 2, Gambit, Russia, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Konstantin Pikiner, MTS, Division 1 Féminine. Russian esports organisation Gambit Esports has unveiled Russian gambling firm Liga Stavok as its latest partner. The collaboration will see the company become a general partner of Gambit’s CS:GO and Dota 2 rosters.
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

League of Legends: Outlook Of The Game After Mobility Change

On Jun 7 Riot gave us a first look at the extensive changes they’ll be implementing with the upcoming mobility fix. The item changes come with a ton of movement speed reductions and a few active skill modifications that’ll completely shift the way the game is played. The long-awaited mobility...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

LGD Gaming lose 2-1 to Rare Atom in Shad0w’s LPL debut

Shad0w’s return to the competitive stage has been a long time coming. But his LPL stint got off to a slow start today with LGD Gaming’s 2-1 loss to Rare Atom. This League of Legends series started off strong for LGD, who won the first game in a convincing 30 minutes. Shad0w looked unstoppable on Rumble, finishing the game with a KDA of 20. The team also managed to secure Xiye’s Sylas in the draft phase and he went on to demonstrate just how lethal the champion can be in the right hands. RA had been shut out of the game from minute one and it looked as though the series would be a brief 2-0 for LGD.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Bengi tests negative for COVID-19, LCK and LCK CL to proceed normally

After T1 Challenger’s head coach Bengi came in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, T1 announced that all the staff and players would get tested to ensure their health and safety. Today, the organization gave an update, saying that everyone was tested negative for COVID-19. The team will...
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

Is Overwatch Cross-Play?

Overwatch has been one of the biggest shooters in the world since its launch. This was due to the great gameplay, interesting heroes and wonderful world that was brought to Overwatch. Since the beginning of the game, it was available on PC and console. Ever since then, players have asked, is Overwatch cross-play and if not, will it ever be? Well, the answer to that question was finally answered.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Riot details balance changes coming to ARAM in League Patch 11.13

Riot Games outlined several balance changes today that are coming to League of Legends’ ARAM game mode in Patch 11.13. Several champions will be receiving buffs in ARAM in Patch 11.13, with notable increases in power coming to bursty assassins such as Gwen and Akali, as well as tanky frontliners like Udyr, Rammus, and Rek’Sai.
MLBrotoballer.com

LPL & LCK DFS Picks (6/10) - DraftKings and FanDuel League of Legends Daily Fantasy

Welcome back everyone, to another LoL article featuring four more matchups on the rift. This morning's slate was a fun one, even though only one underdog came through (LSB are not to be trusted as I mentioned, also Lava difference.) Brion swept as Sandbox looked scattered and lost, not a very good showing at all. T1 handled business vs HLE, who drafted questionably as I mentioned, by putting lane kingdom Chovy on Volibear mid. Over in LPL, FPX actually dropped a game to UP, but bounced back in game 3 and putting up great numbers.
Video GamesGamespot

Valorant 2.11 Patch Marks Return Of Single-Agent Replication Mode

Riot Games has released the patch notes for Valorant's 2.11 update, with the biggest change being a return for Replication. Replication mode--first introduced as part of patch 2.09 in mid-May--is a variant of the normal Valorant experience where every player on a team controls the same agent. Agents are chosen via team voting before each match begins and remain the team's agent until the end of said match. Replication mode also lasts fewer rounds than standard Valorant--best-of-nine with 80-second rounds--and also gives teams a set number of credits for gun purchasing instead of basing credits on performance.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Dr. Mundo rework now live in League of Legends

The Madman of Zaun has returned to the Rift, sporting a new look and abilities—and he’s ready to cause more mayhem. Dr. Mundo’s anticipated rework is now live for all players in League of Legends, accompanying numerous buffs and nerfs to other champions with Patch 11.12. If players already owned Dr. Mundo, they’ll receive his rework automatically. If not, the champion is available for 450 BE in the store. Alongside this release, all of his skins—both current and Legacy—will be available to purchase within the shop for a limited time.
Video Gamesesports.net

Overwatch June Joust – Recap and Finals Predictions

The Overwatch League 2021 season is about finish the second seasonal tournament. This new format has teams compete in regular brackets rather than a normal season followed by playoffs. So far, it hasn’t disappointed. The May Melee saw favorites Shock knocked out early on with Dallas Fuel eventually taking home the victory. The state of standings in the Overwatch League was looking more upset than ever.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

LEC power rankings: 2021 Summer Split preseason

After a brief offseason between the Spring and Summer Splits, the LEC is ready to return to action. Since we last saw play on the European stage, the landscape of the league has changed quite a bit. Several teams made massive roster moves, while others swapped players around between positions, creating a massive amount of intrigue leading up to the Summer Split.
Video Gameschatsports.com

IGC launches Wild Rift Tournament in Brazil, partners with Razer

Immortals Gaming Club (IGC) has announced, through its gaming platform Gamers Club, a League Of Legends: Wild Rift Tournament. IGC also revealed that the event, called Conquest, will be sponsored by gaming peripherals brand Razer. The Wild Rift Tournament, which features a prize pool of $BRL 15,000 (£2099,73), will include...
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

League of Legends: Dr. Mundo Theme Sets The Tone

With the new Dr. Mundo fresh off of its release, the music team over at Riot unveiled a horrifying theme that plunges players straight to the madman’s fiendish operating room. Take a trip through the mind of Mundo. The Madman of Zaun has the appearance of a grotesque purple monster....
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to get Ignition player card in Valorant

Valorant has established itself as one of the premier first-person shooter titles with a large player base. The game has completed a full year since its release, and to celebrate the occasion, Riot Games has lined up a bunch of events that will arrive with the upcoming Episode 3. Earlier, Riot Games also revealed that they would be handing out three free player cards, the first of which has been released.