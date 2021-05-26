Mark, Xiye return to LGD Gaming
Support Ling “Mark” Xu and mid laner Su “Xiye” Han-Wei have officially joined LGD Gaming again, the Chinese League of Legends team announced on Weibo. Both players left LGD in December 2020. Mark was last seen playing with Bilibili Gaming, the team he joined after his first stint with LGD ended. BLG had an average campaign (11th) in the last split of the LPL, the professional division of China. As for Xiye, the mid laner had been a part of JD Gaming since December. JDG made it into the 2021 LPL Spring Split playoffs, earning a top-six placing.dotesports.com