Mark, Xiye return to LGD Gaming

Shad0w’s return to the competitive stage has been a long time coming. But his LPL stint got off to a slow start today with LGD Gaming’s 2-1 loss to Rare Atom. This League of Legends series started off strong for LGD, who won the first game in a convincing 30 minutes. Shad0w looked unstoppable on Rumble, finishing the game with a KDA of 20. The team also managed to secure Xiye’s Sylas in the draft phase and he went on to demonstrate just how lethal the champion can be in the right hands. RA had been shut out of the game from minute one and it looked as though the series would be a brief 2-0 for LGD.