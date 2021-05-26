Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Rubrik and NetApp: Joining forces to improve network security

federalnewsnetwork.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Tech Talk’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. At first glance, it looks like Rubrik and NetApp are competitors; both offer creative ways to manage data. Federal Tech Talk looked at the value these two companies bring to the federal marketplace by working together to give agencies increased security, reduces cost, and reinforcing the concept that data is a strategic asset.

federalnewsnetwork.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netapp#Network Security#Data Backup#Fed Tech Talk#Podcastone#Federal Tech Talk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Technology
News Break
Apple Podcasts
Related
Softwarecybersecdn.com

5 Tips and Tricks for Improving Cloud Native Security

Cloud-native applications that are based on new types of infrastructure such as containers and serverless platforms are being rapidly adopted by organizations worldwide. While cloud-native applications deliver compelling benefits such as elastic scalability, unmatched resilience and rapid development velocity, they also raise challenges. Cloud-native applications have a huge number of...
TechnologyBusiness Insider

NEXCOM Offers a Robust Solution To Secure OT Network

TAIPEI, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- NEXCOM, a leading supplier of network appliances and Industry 4.0 solutions, introduces ISA140, a new industrial security appliance for building reliable OT network. ISA 140 perfectly fits all requirements of modern factories: compact DIN rail design makes it easily embedded into existing OT network infrastructure and ruggedized chassis helps withstand the test of harsh environments on production floors. Leveraging dual-core Intel® Atom® processor, ISA 140 features Out-of-Band remote management, seamless Wi-Fi/LTE connectivity, multiple ports for enabling more connections, and LAN ports with bypass for enhanced security and uninterrupted traffic.
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Improving Identity Security and Management in a Cloud Environment | #cloudsecurity

As more federal agencies and businesses move to the cloud, managing their security needs in this new environment becomes critical. One way to do this is to implement zero-trust architectures as part of an identity cloud environment, said Sean Frazier, federal chief security officer at Okta Inc. Zero-trust architecture, where...
Softwarearxiv.org

On the Impact of Security Vulnerabilities in the npm and RubyGems Dependency Networks

The increasing interest in open source software has led to the emergence of large package distributions of reusable software libraries, such as npm and RubyGems. These software packages can be subject to security vulnerabilities that may expose dependent packages through explicitly declared dependencies. This article empirically studies security vulnerabilities affecting npm and RubyGems packages. We analyse how and when these vulnerabilities are discovered and fixed, and how their prevalence changes over time. We also analyse how vulnerable packages expose their direct and indirect dependents to vulnerabilities. We distinguish between two types of dependents: packages distributed via the package manager, and external GitHub projects. Compared to RubyGems, we observe that the number of vulnerabilities is increasing faster in npm, but vulnerabilities are also discovered faster in npm. For both package distributions, the time required to discover vulnerabilities is increasing, but npm is improving the time needed to fix vulnerabilities. A large proportion of external GitHub projects are exposed to vulnerabilities coming from direct or indirect dependencies. Around one out of three direct vulnerable dependencies to which projects or packages are exposed could be avoided, if software developers would update their dependencies to more recent releases within the same major release range.
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

The Importance of Network Data in Cloud Workload Security | #cloudsecurity

Cloud workloads are deployed into highly dynamic environments, often utilizing and coexisting with a wide variety of cloud providers and third-party platforms and services. The workloads themselves can range from legacy applications that have been migrated from traditional on-premises data centers, to applications that have been built specifically to run on cloud platforms, to entirely serverless applications. They may run unchanged for weeks or months, or only exist for a few seconds.
Businessuctoday.com

Yeastar Joins Forces with the Trust Group

Leading provider of PBX phone system, cloud communication, and VoIP technology, Yeastar, recently celebrated a new partnership agreement. Yeastar will be joining forces with Network and PBX specialist, Trust Distributions and SOS Communications. The new partnership will allow Trust Distribution and SOS Communications to offer Yeastar’s impressive P-Series solutions to...
SoftwarePosted by
HackerNoon

Improving Open-source Software Security for Java Developers

As attacks on the open-source ecosystem continue to grow in various forms, the need to step up security efforts for developers has become paramount. Prominent software supply-chain attacks and breaches have been making headlines [1, 2], and attackers have exploited vulnerable open-source components like Apache and Struts in the wild.
Computersprotocol.com

SASE: Reimagining the traditional security and networking model

Even before the pandemic began, IT teams were reimagining the design of networks so they could better secure and improve performance of the apps and devices that connected to them. While the pandemic and the shift to remote work that came with it certainly accelerated this redesign, many trends were already converging to put the wheels in motion.
Public Safetyteiss.co.uk

COO of network security firm indicted for hacking into hospital network

A 45-year-old Chief Operating Officer of a network security company in Atlanta, Georgia was indicted this week for launching a cyber attack on Gwinnett Medical Center, a not-for-profit healthcare network that runs two hospitals in the state of Georgia. Vikas Singla, the indicted cyber security professional, is the Chief Operating...
Computerscoinnewsspan.com

Tokamak Network & Chainlink to Improve the Layer 2 Platform

The Tokamak Network platform consists of the Ethereum Layer 2, which helps develop interoperable and highly scalable dApps (decentralized applications). For the creation of dApps, the developers of smart contracts require key tools and infrastructure that are actively compatible with the platform of Tokamak Network. To eliminate the challenges faced by the dApp developers, Tokamak Network is entering into a partnership with Chainlink to use the robust Oracle infrastructure of Chainlink for providing dApps with secure verifiable randomness, and on-chain data feeds.
Computerscybersecdn.com

Cybersecurity for Beginners: Cryptography Fundamentals & Network Security

In a nutshell, Cybersecurity refers to the body of technologies, processes, and practices designed to protect networks, devices, programs, and data from attack, damage, or unauthorized access. Yet, if you want to learn more, get this comprehensive audiobook now!. This audiobook will cover:. What is Confidentiality, Integrity, Availability. Security Incident...
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

NortonLifeLock Improves Security with New Features | #phishing | #scams

As one of the best security platforms on the market, NortonLifeLock already offers quite a bit when it comes to protecting you online. With these new features though, you’ll feel more secure than ever. Here are the three new features announced by Norton. Safe Connections. In an ideal world, every...
TechnologyDark Reading

Security Experts Scrutinize Apple, Amazon IoT Networks

Apple and Amazon, two of the largest makers of connected devices, now have operational low-power communications networks that piggyback on their devices to power a variety of services. But security experts are scrutinizing whether the transfer of simple messages expands their devices' attack surface. Last week, Amazon announced that its...
Softwarevmware.com

Force VCTL to use specific Virtual Network

Topic title says it all. Is it possible to force a specific virtual network for vctl to use?. If I run "vctl system run" it spins up a new virtual network every time. I would like to set it to use the same one every time.
BusinessZDNet

HPE expands GreenLake with new cloud services, silicon on demand and more

Hewlett Packard Enterprise on Tuesday began rolling out a series of innovations to GreenLake, its platform for delivering everything-as-a-service, including a new tool for workload optimization and a first-of-its-kind "silicon on-demand" service developed jointly with Intel. The company is also introducing new vertical industry cloud services, significantly expanding the scope of workloads and applications GreenLake supports.
Economyadsadvance.co.uk

NCSC seeks cyber security innovators to help secure UK networks

Pioneering tech startups will have the chance to join the UK’s cyber security experts in their mission to keep the country safe online thanks to a new National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) initiative. Above:. The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), Nova South, London. Image by Simone Flamigni / copyright Shutterstock.
Dark Reading

NSA Funds Development & Release of D3FEND Framework

The National Security Agency today announced it is funding the development and release of D3FEND, a framework for security pros to tailor their defenses against specific security threats. The NSA funded MITRE's research for D3FEND to improve the security of National Security Systems, the Department of Defense, and the Defense...
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Cloudflare integrates with Microsoft, Splunk, Datadog, and Sumo Logic

Cloudflare, the security, performance, and reliability company, announced new integrations with Microsoft Azure Sentinel, Splunk, Datadog, and Sumo Logic to make it easier for businesses to connect and analyze key insights across their infrastructure. Now, businesses will be able to funnel security insights from Cloudflare directly into their preferred analytics...