Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Flubot Threat Bulletin – Allot blocks 100M C&C connection attempts

By Nikki Ralston
securityboulevard.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlubot has had a devastating impact on Android users in several European countries over the last few months. The latest Banker Trojan spreads via SMS messages that appeared to be from well-known shipping companies (FedEx, DHL, etc.) to trick users into clicking to download the malicious app onto their mobile device, ostensibly to track a package delivery. Once downloaded, Flubot completely takes over the phone, hiding itself from antivirus detection and removal, gathering and exfiltrating personal banking data, and propagating itself further by sending out the SMS to the phone’s contacts. The cybercriminals behind the attack use stolen banking and browsing history data to identify which ecommerce sites or banking/payment apps the phone’s owner habitually uses, so that the next time they try to login to their account the Flubot command & control server reroutes them to a targeted overlay that looks identical and steals login credentials.

securityboulevard.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Security#Security Company#Malware#Tracking Data#Email Accounts#User Data#User Accounts#European#Dhl#Allot Secure#Command#Ios#The Google Play Store#Banking Overlay#Cyber Threat Report#Nps#Csp#Android Factory Reset#Security Bloggers Network#C C Servers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
Country
Spain
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Amazon
Related
Technologythreatpost.com

Mysterious Custom Malware Collects Billions of Stolen Data Points

A nameless malware resulted in a huge data heist of files, credentials, cookies and more that researchers found collected into a cloud database. Researchers have uncovered a 1.2-terabyte database of stolen data, lifted from 3.2 million Windows-based computers over the course of two years by an unknown, custom malware. The heisted info includes 6.6 million files and 26 million credentials, and 2 billion web login cookies – with 400 million of the latter still valid at the time of the database’s discovery.
Cell Phonesbleepingcomputer.com

Hackers can exploit bugs in Samsung pre-installed apps to spy on users

Samsung is working on patching multiple vulnerabilities affecting its mobile devices that could be used for spying or to take full control of the system. The bugs are part of a larger set discovered and reported responsibly by one security researcher through the company’s bug bounty program. Serious issues on...
Computerssecurityboulevard.com

5 Essential Data Security Tips for All Netizens

As technology becomes more intertwined with our lives, thanks to personal assistants like Alexa and Siri to self-driving cars and robots, cyberattacks and security vulnerabilities are skyrocketing as well. Surprisingly, it will be an understatement to say that the cybercrime epidemic is alarming for personal and professional security. That is why one must stay vigilant, follow data security best practices, and stay up-to-date with all the latest cybersecurity news.
Softwarelinuxtoday.com

How to Manage Dynamic Virtual Hosts with Apache and the mod_vhost_alias Module

(Other stories by Egidio Docile) The Apache web server has the ability to serve multiple websites from the same IP address, using virtual hosts. Each virtual host can be configured in the main server configuration file, or, thanks to the Include or the IncludeOptional directives, in its own dedicated one. When the number of virtual hosts increases, their management starts to become troublesome. If their configuration is quite similar, we can manage them dynamically, thanks to the mod_vhost_alias module. In this tutorial, we will see how to do it.
Computersnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Leverage Device Control Plus to secure Mac endpoints and prevent data breaches via peripheral devices | #macos | #macsecurity

With more than 1.4 billion devices in use, Apple has become a household name in technology. Anyone who is familiar with the Apple ecosystem will commend the functionality and interoperability of Apple devices. Made possible by the distinctive practice of making its own operating system and hardware, this seamless integration of devices has made Apple quite popular in BYOD environments, which are steadily gaining popularity. Apple’s macOS continues to be one of the most widely used operating systems in the world for desktops and laptops, second only to Windows.
Computerscybersecdn.com

Attackers Leverage SonicWall VPN Flaw to Compromise SRA Appliances

Malicious hackers are exploiting an old VPN security flaw to compromise SonicWall SRC (secure remote access) devices, according to a warning from security vendor CrowdStrike. The vulnerability in question, tracked as CVE-2019-7481, was originally patched by SonicWall back in 2019 but CrowdStrike is warning that the firmware updates did not properly mitigate the issue on legacy SRA devices.
Cell Phoneskaspersky.com

Malware disguised as antivirus protection

In almost every post about Android, we recommend installing apps from official sources only, and that won’t change anytime soon. A recent example illustrates why: Scammers were spreading a banking Trojan disguised as popular media players, a fitness app, a book reader, and one that hit close to home, Kaspersky Internet Security for Android.
Cell Phonesmassachusettsnewswire.com

For a Better Android User Experience Tenorshare Releases UltData for Android App

NEW YORK, N.Y. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Tenorshare has proudly announced that it has released UltData for Android App on Google Play. UltData for Android is an industry-leading software solution that can recover Android deleted data easily. “UltData for Android App is Tenorshare’s first major App released in...
TechnologyBGR

Beware: This dangerous malware steals your bank account info and lets hackers rob you

Internet banking is one of the key activities that hackers target on computers and smartphones. Security has increased dramatically in the past few years to minimize the risks for consumers, but the users themselves are still the weakest link in the system. Inadvertently installing a malware app is enough for hackers to attempt attacks on your digital belongings, whether it’s personal data or cash.
Cell Phonestechgig.com

Alert: Remove these vulnerable Android apps right now

Because of the vulnerability of these apps, hackers can send out notifications to users on behalf of the developers. As notifications are received from the app the user may end up tapping on the notifications. These links can then take the users to a suspicious website that may hack into the mobile device and steal confidential user data.
Softwarehowtogeek.com

Update Google Chrome Right Now to Avoid a Zero-Day Vulnerability

Browsers are critical tools in many people’s lives, but they come with security risks. Occasionally, vulnerabilities are exploited, and companies rush to send out fixes. That’s exactly what happened with Chrome 91, and a patch is available now. Chrome 91 was released just a couple of weeks ago and there...
Cell PhonesMac Observer

Facebook Messenger on iOS Gets New Chat Themes, QR Code Payments

Facebook announced new features coming to its Messenger app. Chat themes, a quick reply bar, as well as QR codes and payments links. We’re all about increasing efficiency, so we’ve added a new quick reply bar to the Messenger media viewer. This makes it easier to have conversations sparked by a cool photo or video without needing to go back to your main chat thread. Just tap on the photo or video and send a response through the quick reply bar at the bottom of the screen. Swipe up to exit the full-screen media viewer and head back to your main chat thread.
Computersnordvpn.com

What is the SMB protocol?

The Server Message Block (SMB) is a network protocol that enables users to communicate with remote computers and servers — to use their resources or share, open, and edit files. It’s also referred to as the server/client protocol, as the server has a resource that it can share with the client.