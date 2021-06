It wouldn’t be a major tournament without an England player struggling to prove his fitness. Harry Maguire is in the David Beckham role this time and the doubts over the Manchester United centre-back have left Gareth Southgate with a tough decision about his formation against Croatia. England look shaky without Maguire, who has not played since damaging ankle ligaments on 9 May, and their defensive wobbles could force Southgate to use a back three.