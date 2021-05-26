Cancel
Did BTS Invent Star Trek?

By Kayti Burt
Den of Geek
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast night, K-pop band BTS appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert as part of their current promotional tour for new summer bop Butter. In addition to performing Butter (for the second time ever, after this past weekend’s Billboard Music Awards, where the band took home all four of the awards for which they were nominated), the seven-member global phenomenon performed a group comedy sketch. In it, BTS’ members brought “new hand gestures” to American and other global audiences—the joke being that, other than the finger heart (popular in Korea and made globally famous by Hallyu, or the Korean wave), all of these hand gestures are incredibly well known to American audiences. One of the “new” hand gestures BTS introduced to the world was none other than the Vulcan hand salute, made popular by Spock in Star Trek: The Original Series. Now we know the true story: the Vulcan hand salute was actually invented by BTS’ youngest member, Jungkook, who also invented Star Trek. Watch the sketch below to see Jungkook explain in his own words…

