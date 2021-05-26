The mother of all vacations – The Four Seasons Uncharted Discovery Private Jet itinerary for 2022 will fly you to Antarctica, Machu Picchu, the Bahamas, and more
Trust Four Seasons to turn your vacations into wow-cations! Whether it is enjoying a European road trip with sightseeing, shopping, and gourmet dining in an open-top classic car or having fun amidst pandemic at the Four Seasons hotel at the Disney World Resort that offered ‘Schoolcation’ packages, they breathed life into a mundane routine with ease and perfection. This year, the Four Seasons is back with a mammoth-of-a-vacation plan, the all-new Uncharted Discovery Private Jet itinerary for 2022, which will take guests around the globe to explore everything from Antarctica, Machu Picchu, Bogota to Buenos Aires and everything in between. The journey will take guests to 7 destinations over a period of 21 unforgettable days.luxurylaunches.com