The mother of all vacations – The Four Seasons Uncharted Discovery Private Jet itinerary for 2022 will fly you to Antarctica, Machu Picchu, the Bahamas, and more

After a few days of planning and more than a year of desiring it, I finally got round the bus from Arequipa to visit Cusco to hike the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu. My friend Milana from La, who I did so formerly hike and mtn. bike with, and Karen, her longtime friend, were meeting me in Cusco. I used to be mentioned to get there a few days early so that they could acclimatize but Milana’s flight from Lima was cancelled so she shown up about noon yesterday our tour began. I’d already met Karen yesterday and then we grew to become to understand one another somewhat as we did some sightseeing and hiking together near Cusco.