10 & Other Stories summer dresses we’ll be wearing on repeat

My summer fashion motto this year, you ask? Easy, breezy, and bright. My neutrals keep getting pushed further and further to the back of my closet, as I reach for a rainbow of pinks, tangerines, and yellows. Earlier this month, I was beachside on the east coast, and I noticed everyone wearing one brand that perfectly mirrored my bright vibe: vineyard vines. I decided to hop on the site myself, and just as I suspected, I found a handful of pieces that were basically made for summer days. One piece, in particular, that I can't stop thinking about is a perfect floral minidress. It's light, colorful, and just right for lunch with friends and beach days alike. Want to shop the dreamy dress plus the other items I'm eyeing? Keep scrolling.