Jacquees and his girlfriend Dreezy were involved in a physical altercation with a man during a recent vacation in Mexico. After the man allegedly punched Dreezy in the face, Jacquees "body-slammed" him to the ground and stomped him out. Following the altercation, the man involved in the fight claims they started arguing after he allegedly refused to sell the couple weed. He also claimed that the couple tried to purchase cocaine from him, which Jacquees is denying.