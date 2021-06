"What do you think people would be most surprised to find out about you?" Gillian Anderson used to get asked this cliched question all the time and she would offer the same response: That I am a complete goofball. Nobody believed her. It was as if she was trying to hurl this kooky energy out into the universe but all anyone could see was the woman who played the rational Agent Dana Scully over the course of 218 episodes on "The X-Files," the skeptic who never wavered from the view that extraordinary things could always be explained in the most mundane fashion. Forget your flights of fancy. It's all nonsense.