The mother of six says trying to watch her children absorb the news and not become overwhelmed by the surge in police brutality is "a lot." Tomorrow, the New Line Cinema thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead will be released in theaters in the U.S. and on HBO Max. Though on the surface, the film is full of suspense and action, the women leads — Angelina Jolie and Medina Senghore — display the power of maternal instincts when it comes to protecting those around them, adding a deeper layer of emotion to the movie.