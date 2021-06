My husband is the only one of his large family who left the nest for college out of state. He’s always the one calling or driving for visits. They don’t remember his birthday or reach out to him, and are always too “busy” to visit us. We were invited to his great-nephew’s wedding in September but couldn’t attend (I’m an immunocompromised cancer survivor). We sent a large check with regrets and watched the live feed (90 maskless people not distancing). We recently received a postcard from the couple with their picture on one side and an address label on the other. My question is, what happened to handwritten thank-you notes?