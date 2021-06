If you own a yeti or any variation of a travel tumbler there may be something extremely harmful lurking under the lid. Angel here and last Friday during our show Chad asked me if I would fill his Yeti cup up with water. Being the amazingly fantastic co-host I am I sweetly said "yes" and headed off to the kitchen. To my surprised as I opened the lid, I noticed a blackish-brown film right below the rim of the cup where the top slides in. I thought at first it was a stain but as I looked closer I realized it was something else. I grabbed a paper towel and wiped it. Then I turned over the lid and almost threw up.