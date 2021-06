Electronic Arts has confirmed that it has become a victim of hackers. Hackers managed to obtain more than 780 GB of company data, including the source code of the Frostbite engine, which powers the games FIFA, Madden NFL and Battlefield. EA confirmed that they had stolen “a limited amount of the game’s source code and associated tools,” but assured that the data on the players themselves did not fall into the hands of hackers. Since then, the company has improved security measures.