Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Trade Struggles Rebounding

By Azeez Mustapha
insidebitcoins.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBTC/USD – Daily Chart. It is still now indicted on the BTC/USD daily chart that Bitcoin trade struggles to rebound further at the key resistance point of $40,000. The market level as earlier mentioned has appeared proven very difficult line retarding smooth further upswing in the BTC/USD trading operations. The bearish trend-line has not convincingly breached out northbound as it is closely drawn down to signify the point that the current rebounding movement has reached. The 50-day SMA indicator has been intercepted from the top by the 14-day SMA trend-line. And, they are above the bearish trend-line. The Stochastic Oscillators have swerved northwardly to place between the ranges of 40 and 80 to suggest an upward move is ongoing.

insidebitcoins.com
#Usd#Btc#Price Levels#Bulls#Support Levels#Btc Usd Trade#Sma#Btc Usd 4 Hour Chart#Trading#Trend#Daily Chart#Resistance Levels#Indecision#Line#Bears#Today
