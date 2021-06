My dog doesn't care what the temperature is outside, she's stoked to go outside and wants to run to her pee spot like there's a competition. Her energy is second to none, but her love of the outside world concerns me because of the heat. Whenever we get back to the apartment we both layout on the kitchen floor. I kept cursing the rain, however, the rain never worried me about my dog's health, the only worry I had was that my dog would pee inside.