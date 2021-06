Marian recently announced its soccer coaches for the upcoming season. Colts’ Coach Marcello Posada has played and enjoyed the game of soccer for over 30-plus years. He has volunteered and coached for over 15 years at various intramural, recreational, and competitive levels. Marcello helped coach the Hazleton Area Middle School co-ed soccer program for more than five years, providing the basic understating of the game while preparing student-athletes for the high school level.