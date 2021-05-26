Sailun Group Launches Sailun Tire Americas

Company: Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (GRYN) Green Hygienics (OTCQB: GRYN) has signed an exclusive sales and distribution agreement for Mexico and Central America; the company signed the agreement with Inter Cargo and ABA Cargo, two sister companies that boast a successful 50-year sales and distribution track record in Mexico and other Latin American countries. According to the announcement, Inter Cargo and ABA Cargo will use their impressive sales, marketing, logistics and retail expertise to distribute Green Hygienics’ full line of high-quality CBD products. “We are excited to have this agreement in place for strategic, wide-scale distribution of our highly differentiated, safe and superior quality CBD hemp products,” said Green Hygienics COO Kyle MacKinnon in the press release. “Entering into an agreement with our new partners, who have more than 50 years of history in the retail business in Mexico, allows us to tap into a network of leading retailers, presenting Green Hygienics with a first-to-market opportunity to have a retail presence in the largest emerging cannabis market in the world. After proving concept with our ability to cultivate at our property, the largest single USDA Certified Organic hemp for CBD farm in North America, and through recent acquisitions, we have shifted focus to sales and distribution to create revenue for the company. This agreement represents a clear path forward to bring value to our shareholders.”