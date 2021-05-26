Here's how VA national cemeteries will honor Memorial Day

Veterans Affairs national cemeteries will allow mass flag placements across the U.S. to commemorate Memorial Day. "Memorial Day is a sacred day where we remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of freedom," VA Secretary Denis McDonough said in a release. "We can never forget these heroes nor the families who continue to grieve the loss of their mother, father, son, daughter, sister, or brother who stood in the gap for each of us to maintain the very democracy that we are able to treasure every day."