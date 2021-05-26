Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Here's how VA national cemeteries will honor Memorial Day

By Julia LeDoux
Posted by 
Connecting Vets
Connecting Vets
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Veterans Affairs national cemeteries will allow mass flag placements across the U.S. to commemorate Memorial Day. "Memorial Day is a sacred day where we remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of freedom," VA Secretary Denis McDonough said in a release. "We can never forget these heroes nor the families who continue to grieve the loss of their mother, father, son, daughter, sister, or brother who stood in the gap for each of us to maintain the very democracy that we are able to treasure every day."

www.audacy.com
Connecting Vets

Connecting Vets

Washington, DC
550
Followers
493
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring veterans and preparing them for their next mission, one story at a time.

 https://www.audacy.com/connectingvets
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denis Mcdonough
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cemeteries#Veterans Affairs#Volunteers#National Heroes#Nca#Va#Veterans Legacy Memorial#Vlm#Memorial Day Weekend#Written Tributes#Flags#Historical Documents#Baltimore#Father#Deputy#Sister
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
Related
Dallas, TXPosted by
Connecting Vets

Volunteers 'Carry The Load' for Memorial Day

The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs' National Cemetery Administration and nonprofit Carry the Load have again teamed up to honor and remember the nation’s veterans. From now through May 31, Carry The Load marchers will visit 43 national cemeteries as they complete a 15,500-mile trek across four routes, with all roads leading to a final rally in Dallas over Memorial Day weekend.
Public HealthPosted by
Connecting Vets

National Cemetery Administration to lift Covid restrictions on ceremony gathering sizes

All restrictions on gathering sizes at committal and memorial services in Department of Veterans Affairs national cemeteries will be lifted this Wednesday. NCA adjusted its rules for visitors and staff members last week in accordance with the CDC's new guidance for fully vaccinated persons. Fully vaccinated persons are no longer required to wear masks and physically distance themselves while outdoors at a national cemetery.
Militarylambroslawllc.com

New Rules for Burial at Arlington National Cemetery

Army officials expect to unveil their final rule changes for burial eligibility at Arlington National Cemetery sometime this fall, after they finish sorting through significant public feedback on plans to restrict which veterans can choose the site as their final resting place. In testimony before the House Appropriations Committee, Karen...
Manchester, NHWMUR.com

Manchester VA highlighting services for veterans this Memorial Day

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The last year has put increased stress on veterans who already struggled to get essential needs prior to the pandemic. Tonight, the Manchester VA is highlighting additional services its offering and urging vets to seek the help they need. Over the last year, the Manchester VA saw...
Orange County, NCchapelboro.com

Here’s How Orange County Will Celebrate Memorial Day

As Orange County starts to return to normalcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, several events will be held this weekend to celebrate Memorial Day. Last year saw a small crowd gather to celebrate the holiday but with health and safety guidelines lifted across North Carolina, officials are expecting larger numbers. The...
MilitaryWashington Examiner

Veterans Affairs seeks to expand disability eligibility to veterans of Middle East, Vietnam wars who suffer respiratory illnesses

The Department of Veterans Affairs plans to expand disability claims for military service members whose conditions are presumptively related to toxic exposures, officials announced Thursday. The VA will begin the process to consider adding respiratory conditions such as asthma, sinusitis, and rhinitis to the department’s list of chronic disabilities to...
Dover, DEPosted by
Connecting Vets

At Dover Fisher House, its all about the families of the fallen

Dover Air Force Base is where America’s fallen heroes are welcomed home with honor after giving their all for the nation while fighting overseas. The families of the fallen who travel to Delaware to accompany their loved ones home have a special place of care and comfort as they make that heartbreaking final journey, the Dover Fisher House.
CharitiesPosted by
Connecting Vets

Nonprofits to distribute food to Navajo Nation military veterans

A number of nonprofits and local businesses are joining forces during a food donation event today, at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock, New Mexico. The Reveille Foundation, Driné Naazbaa’ Partnership, an affiliate of America’s Warrior Partnership, and the Phoenix Truck Driving Institute are joining forces with the Free-Fresh Community Impact Mission to support Navajo Nation military veterans and families in need.
MilitaryPosted by
Connecting Vets

Korean War Army veteran to receive Medal of Honor

A Korean War Army veteran will be presented with the Medal of Honor by President Joe Biden during a ceremony at the White House on Friday. This will be the first time Biden awards the Medal of Honor during his presidency. Retired Col. Ralph Puckett, Jr., will receive the nation’s...