Lord David Frost said the City of London needs to “get on and do its own thing” after Brexit as he suggested equivalence might be unlikely. The Brexit minister also told a House of Lords committee last month that Brussels will continue to take decisions on equivalence that are “in their interest”. UK financial firms lost their wide ranging access to EU markets when the Brexit transition period came to an end on December 31 and now have to navigate a patchwork of regulations from member states.