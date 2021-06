Nearly 50 years ago, Roe v. Wade established the right of women to have an abortion, establishing reproductive freedom in America and giving women the ability to make decisions about their own bodies. As a physician who specialized in women’s health and spent many years on the labor and delivery floor, and as a mom myself, I know the joys, the fears and risks, and the choices that women have to make during pregnancy. I can tell you, first-hand, politicians should not be making any of those choices for women.