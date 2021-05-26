Vectura Group PLC (VEC)

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LYG. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.75.