Like many hospitals across the country, workers at the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport have been working around the clock to immunize and sanitize. "We do want to continue to reach out actively to our veterans and solicit them to reach out to us if they have not been vaccinated," said Dr. Meredith Wooster. Since December, Wooster and her team have administered more than 25 thousand COVID-19 vaccines, to more than 11,000 vets. Not only are these shots are going into the arms of local veterans, but their family members as well. Wooster added, "we had a lot of external services to avoid people coming into the building. We have shifted that back into a more traditional services: pharmacy, lab services things like that."