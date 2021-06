Birds are creative at nest-building. There is an enormous variety, and we marvel at the ingenuity and often painstaking care utilized in creating them. We are all familiar with the round robin's nest in the crotch of a tree limb, sometimes quite low, sporting those familiar blue eggs. Sometimes we are alerted to the nest by cracked eggshells on the ground. Chick rearing is no job for the faint of heart; it is a daunting commitment to provide a constant flow of food, as the young seem to grow exponentially. Nests also have to be protected from predators.