Gold Breaks Higher As Yields Are Held In Check

By Editor`s Picks
investing.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChurn continues: Tuesday’s rally on Wall Street stalled as investors showed little appetite to drive the market higher. The S&P 500 reversed early gains to end the day marginally lower as it continues to chop around the 4,200 area, whilst the Dow Jones dropped 80pts, erasing an earlier gain of more than 100pts at the session high. The Nasdaq was flat. European stock markets opened on Wednesday mildly higher after Asian shares were broadly higher as inflation expectations cool. Light data docket today – EIA inventories seen at -1m, with the Fed’s Quarles set to speak later.

uk.investing.com
