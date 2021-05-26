Gold Breaks Higher As Yields Are Held In Check

Fed pumped so much money into the financial system, that the latter started sending it back. How will this and Fed’s more hawkish tone impact gold?. With Jerome Powell, Chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed), testifying before Congress on Jun. 22, his prepared remarks signaled that the Fed remains on autopilot. Despite saying that “job gains should pick up in coming months as vaccinations rise,” he added that “we at the Fed will do everything we can to support the economy for as long as it takes to complete the recovery.”