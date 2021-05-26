The Isotopes hang 10 for 20 years

Rochester is hopelessly landlocked, if you don’t consider Lake Ontario. But it’s also home to one of the best surf instrumental bands anywhere, the Isotopes. Go figure. Rochester has its pride in things like Garbage Plates, but some equate that lowbrow culinary treat with throwing up in reverse. And Kodak film is bound to make a comeback as soon as this whole digital thing blows over. In the meantime we’ve got the Isotopes to keep us wet. And they’ve been doing it since 2001.