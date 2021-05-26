Cancel
Rochester, NY

The Isotopes hang 10 for 20 years

By FRANK DE BLASE
The Rochester Beacon
 16 days ago
Rochester is hopelessly landlocked, if you don’t consider Lake Ontario. But it’s also home to one of the best surf instrumental bands anywhere, the Isotopes. Go figure. Rochester has its pride in things like Garbage Plates, but some equate that lowbrow culinary treat with throwing up in reverse. And Kodak film is bound to make a comeback as soon as this whole digital thing blows over. In the meantime we’ve got the Isotopes to keep us wet. And they’ve been doing it since 2001.

The Rochester Beacon

The Rochester Beacon mission: To build a stronger Rochester by serving as a source of and forum for ideas and perspectives that are rooted in intellectual openness and drive informed public action.

