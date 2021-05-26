Cancel
MLB

Souhan; Twins are Starting to Look Like Themselves [PODCAST]

By Jay Caldwell
The Twins downed the Baltimore Orioles 7-4 Tuesday night to earn their 3rd straight win and 4th win in their last 5. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Twins are winning lately the way he anticipated they would win with solid starting pitching, consistency from the bullpen and enough hitting. He does acknowledge that production from their lineup is coming from people he didn't expect to see this season in the season like Trevor Larnach and Rob Refsynder. Jim expects Nelson Cruz to return to the lineup either today or more likely on Friday against Kansas City.

Souhan; Twins Problems Aren’t a Simple Fix [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 16-4 at home to the Chicago White Sox Monday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Twins have so many problems right now that there isn't a simple fix. Jim says injuries, bad starting and relief pitching, struggles from Miguel Sano, Max Kepler, Kenta Maeda and J.A. Happ are just some of the problems. Jim says the Twins just don't have a strong lineup right now due to injuries and struggles from key players that they can outscored teams. He says they need quality starting pitchers which they aren't getting consistently.
Souhan; Doesn’t Trust New T-Wolves/Lynx Buyer [PODCAST]

The Timberwolves are all but sold from Glen Taylor to the combination of former baseball star Alex Rodriguez and e-commerce mogul Marc Lore. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan says the NBA doesn't want the Timberwolves to leave the Twin Cities but he just doesn't trust A-Rod. He says even if Glen Taylor got a commitment from the Lore/Rodriguez group there is no guarantee over time the team doesn't move. Souhan did say many people thought San Antonio businessman Red McCombs was going to move the Vikings but that never happened so the Wolves/Lynx moving may also not happen. Jim says even the the Wolves are part of the money making NBA the Lynx have proven to be the better of the two franchises.
Souhan; Twins Just Aren’t Good Right Now [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 13-8 to the White Sox in Chicago Wednesday night to fall to 12-22 on the season. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Twins pitching just isn't good whether it be starting pitchers not going deep into games or relief pitchers not holding leads or just giving up runs. Jim says there have been some bright spots in the lineup with performances from Byron Buxton, Nelson Cruz, Josh Donaldson and the emergence of Jorge Polanco and Mitch Garver. Souhan says they just aren't getting enough from Miguel Sano and Max Kepler and that just isn't something they can afford to have happen right now.
Souhan; Fleury Tough to Crack for Wild [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild lost 3-1 to the Vegas Golden Knights Tuesday night in Game 2 of their best of 7 NHL first round playoff series. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says Vegas goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has been the best player in this series so far. Jim says Fleury has made some fantastic saves and the only 2 goals he allowed so far in the series were goals that were tough chances for him. He was screened on Matt Dumba's goal last night and the Joel Erickson-Ek goal was a deflection. Souhan says the Wild have played well in this series and are still in good shape tied 1-1 heading into Game 3 in St. Paul Thursday night at 8:30, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports.
Souhan; Twins Turnaround Could Still Happen [PODCAST]

The Twins are 14-27 entering play today after a 2-1 loss to the White Sox at Target Field Wednesday. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says even though the Twins have dug themselves a deep hole here in May there is hope on the horizon. He says Alex Kirilloff is on a rehab assignment and could be back with the team soon and Byron Buxton may only be a few weeks away from returning from injury. Miguel Sano showed signs on Tuesday of coming out of his season long slump with a 3-home run game. Jim says it won't be easy for the Twins to get back in the race but it still could happen. If it doesn't he expects the Twins to trade some players at the trade deadline.
Souhan; Vegas Just Better Than the Wild Right Now [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild lost 5-2 in Game 3 of their best of 7 first round NHL playoff series Thursday night to the Vegas Golden Knights. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says after the Wild dominated and led 2-0 after the first period last night Vegas asserted itself and controlled both the 2nd and 3rd periods to get the win. The Wild won the season series over Vegas during the regular season. Jim says it isn't so much about Vegas making adjustments in the playoffs. He says goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury didn't play well or every game against the Wild in the regular season. He says if the Wild hope to win Game 4 they'll need to control the puck more and increase their chances. The Wild were outshot 39-16 in Game 3. Hear Game 4 Saturday night on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports with the pregame beginning at 6:45 p.m.
Souhan; Wild The Better Team the Last 4 Periods [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild stayed alive in their first round NHL playoff series with a 3-0 win over Vegas in Game 6 Wednesday night to force a deciding Game 7 Friday night at 8 p.m., pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 7:45. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Wild have been the better team in this series the last 4 periods going back to Game 5. Souhan says this series has gone back and forth with games 1 and 2 being fairly even. Vegas dominated games 3 and 4 and the Wild have fought back in this series by playing better in Games 5 and 6. Jim says Zach Parise has played a significant role in Minnesota's resurgence. Listen below.
Souhan; Playing Parise May Have Been the Turning Point [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild are set to play at Vegas tonight in Game 7 of their first round playoff series at 8 p.m., pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 7:45. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says when Zach Parise was made active for Game 4 the Wild got a bit of an energy jolt they hadn't had earlier in the series. Souhan says "it is clear that Parise should have been playing all along". The Wild were the better team in Games 5 and 6 and Souhan says Parise's energy was a big part of that. He says it is possible that Parise could carve out a role for himself to stay on the team next season. Parise has 4 years remaining on his contract but the two sides appeared to be heading to a point where Parise would need to be moved because of the amount of healthy scratches he had had including Games 1-3 in this series.
Souhan; Wild Could Lose Dumba In Expansion Draft [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild are into the offseason after falling 6-2 in Game 7 in Vegas to the Golden Knights Friday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Wild will lose a good player in the NHL expansion draft when Seattle joins the league this summer. The expansion draft is July 21. Souhan says defenseman Matt Dumba is a prime candidate to be left unprotected. Jim says despite the WIld losing in the first round to Vegas the Wild overachieved this season. He says a team led by a rookie, Kirill Kaprizov, wasn't expected to do as well as they did. Souhan says he believes the Wild will keep Zach Parise in large part because there isn't a good market for his services due to his age, productivity and contract.
Souhan; Can’t Blame Rocco For Injuries [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 7-4 at Baltimore to the Orioles Tuesday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says it is often times easy for fans to blame the Manager for the problems the team is having but the rash of injuries is something that is out of control of both Rocco Baldelli and Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey. Souhan says the Twins were forced to play Kyle Garlick out of position in center field and Willans Astudillo in right field. The Major League Baseball trade deadline looms at the end of July. If the Twins are out of contention they could look to trade some of their players. Jim says they could ask Nelson Cruz if he'd like to be traded as kind of a courtesy which is what they did a few years ago for Jim Thome.
Souhan; Twins Could Be the Worst Team in Baseball [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 6-3 Wednesday night in the final game of their 3-game series at Baltimore. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Twins may have the worst lineup right now due to injuries and healthy players like Miguel Sano not producing at the level they have been expected to. Jim says it's a shame that the Twins look this bad considering the expectations. He says there are players on the major league roster that may not be good enough to play at triple-A right now much less the major leagues.
Souhan; Hunter Very Important to the Vikings Defense [PODCAST]

Vikings' defensive end Danielle Hunter has expressed interest in a new contract. The Vikings haven't done much to acknowledge his concerns but it could be coming to a head. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON this morning. He says Hunter is an important part of their defense with their pass rush and their ability to stop the run. Souhan believes Hunter doesn't have issues with coaches and this is strictly a money situation. He thinks Hunter wants to be paid a similar amount to what Joey Bosa of the Chargers is getting paid. Hunter signed a 5-year contract extension worth $72 Million in 2018.
Souhan; Breeland Expected to Play Major Role for Vikings [PODCAST]

The Vikings have agreed to sign free agent cornerback Brashaud Breeland over the weekend. The 29-year old started 32 games over 2 seasons including 6 postseason games for the Kansas City Chiefs. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan says this is a significant signing he expects the pecking order at cornerback to start with Cam Dantzler, Breeland, Mackensie Alexander, Jeff Gladney, Patrick Peterson and Tye Smith. Souhan says there are question marks about Gladney due to a legal situation, Alexander is a slot corner and Peterson is getting up there in age. He says Smith is a depth player.
Souhan; Twins Down to their 5th String Centerfielder [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 6-5 at Kansas City Thursday night to begin their 4-game series against the Royals. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Twins couldn't have planned on losing Byron Buxton, Jake Cave, Max Kepler and Rob Refsynder at the same time. Gilberto Celestino made a critical error in Thursday's loss and Jim attributes that to a lack of communication in the outfield with Trevor Larnach. Souhan says two healthy players aren't contributing at the level they should be in 3rd baseman Josh Donaldson and first baseman Miguel Sano. He says either could be traded but neither player garner the value the Twins would want right now. Souhan says both recently signed long term contracts.
Souhan; Twins Should Activate Buxton Tonight [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 8-4 at home to the New York Yankees Tuesday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Twins should activate Byron Buxton now after just 1 rehab game in St. Paul. Buxton went 2-3 with a walk as the DH Tuesday night. Jim says the Twins aren't likely to activate Buxton yet from the injured list but he says the Twins need him especially after Rob Refsnyder sustained a hamstring injury Tuesday night. Souhan says the Twins were a mess last night with mistakes made in the field, at the plate, on the bases on the mound. He says this appears to be a lost season.
Souhan; Polanco and Sano Are Bright Spots [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 9-6 to the New York Yankees Wednesday night to fall to 13 games under 500. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says 2nd baseman Jorge Polanco looked aggressive at the plate and powered a pair of home runs. Miguel Sano had 3 hits including a home run Wednesday night. Jim says when Miguel Sano hits the ball the other way like he did last night he's showing he's seeing the ball well. Sano leads the Twins with 12 home runs and 30 RBIs. Jim says Sano's OPS is the same as what Rod Carew's career OPS was. He says that shows that Sano can be effective at the plate despite all the strikeouts and low batting average.
White Sox MVP José Abreu to Miss Twins Series With Ankle Injury

José Abreu to miss Twins series with ankle inflammation originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox will be without their MVP for this week's series against the division-rival Minnesota Twins. The team announced Monday afternoon that Abreu suffered an ankle injury when he slid into home plate to...
Minnesota Twins Unveil 2021 Special Events & Promotions

MINNEAPOLIS -- With expanded capacity coming to Target Field, the Minnesota Twins have unveiled the team's special events and promotions schedule for 2021. Target Field's fan capacity for Twins home games has increased to 60% for May, growing to 80% in June, and back to 100% for the final forty regular season home games beginning July 5th.