Souhan; Twins are Starting to Look Like Themselves [PODCAST]
The Twins downed the Baltimore Orioles 7-4 Tuesday night to earn their 3rd straight win and 4th win in their last 5. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Twins are winning lately the way he anticipated they would win with solid starting pitching, consistency from the bullpen and enough hitting. He does acknowledge that production from their lineup is coming from people he didn't expect to see this season in the season like Trevor Larnach and Rob Refsynder. Jim expects Nelson Cruz to return to the lineup either today or more likely on Friday against Kansas City.1390granitecitysports.com