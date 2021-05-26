Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Amazon's major acquisitions over the years

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FnGpv_0aC2Cg2600
Smartphone with Amazon logo is seen in front of displayed MGM logo in this illustration taken, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) on Wednesday snapped up MGM, the fabled U.S. movie studio behind the James Bond franchise, for $8.45 billion, in what will be its second-biggest acquisition ever as the e-commerce giant moves deeper into several sectors.

The deal opens up a vast library of hit movies and TV shows, for Amazon, including "The Handmaid's Tale", "Vikings" and "Shark Tank", and further strengthens its Prime video streaming service.

The announcement by the e-commerce giant comes more than a week after AT&T (T.N), the owner of HBO and Warner Bros studios, and Discovery (DISCA.O), home to lifestyle TV networks such as HGTV and TLC, said they would combine their content to form a standalone global entertainment and media business in a $43 billion deal. read more

Here is a timeline of Amazon's largest deals over the last 20 years:

2020 - Agrees to buy California-based self-driving startup Zoox Inc in a deal reported to be worth more than $1 billion that gives it options to use autonomous technology in either ride-hailing or its delivery network. (https://reut.rs/3oWjNBG)

2019 - Agrees to acquire a 49% stake in a unit of India's Future Group which owns 7.3% of Future Retail, giving the U.S.-based company a 3.58% stake in the retailer which operates more than 1,500 stores in the country. (https://reut.rs/3hSVpz6)

2018 - Agrees to buy video doorbell maker Ring, in a growing bet on delivering packages inside of shoppers' homes and on home security. (https://reut.rs/3yHMuXc)

2018 - Agrees to acquire small online pharmacy PillPack, a move to compete with drugstore chains, drug distributors and pharmacy benefit managers. (https://reut.rs/34jglrb)

2017 - Says it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in what has been its biggest ever deal so far. (https://reut.rs/3wwQ1Wv)

2017 - Clinches deal to buy Middle East online retailer Souq.com. Financial terms were not disclosed. (https://reut.rs/3ui71yb)

2017 - An affiliate of the company agrees to buy a 1.79 billion-rupee ($27.6 million) stake in Indian retailer Shoppers Stop Ltd (https://reut.rs/3vlL4ji)

2014 - Snaps up live-streaming gaming network Twitch Interactive for about $970 million in cash. (https://reut.rs/3yxMCZD)

2012 - Agrees to buy robotic technology company Kiva Systems Inc for $775 million in cash. (https://reut.rs/3yBMPL3)

2010 - Buys the owner of online shopping sites Diapers.com and Soap.com, Quidsi, for $500 million. (https://reut.rs/3wDhhD3)

2009 - Pays about $928 million to acquire online shoe retailer Zappos.com. (https://reut.rs/3wypjgc)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
155K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Com Inc#Drugstore#Technology Company#Startup Company#Media Company#Streaming Movies#Mgm#At T#Hbo#Hgtv#Tlc#Zoox Inc#Future Group#Future Retail#Ring#Whole Foods Market Inc#Indian#Twitch Interactive#Https Reut Rs 3yxmczd#Kiva Systems Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Amazon
Related
BusinessBusiness Insider

Millennial To Pay Finder's Fee For Acquisition

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. TORONTO, June 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Millennial Precious Metals Corp. ("Millennial" or the "Company") (TSXV: MPM) would like to announce that in connection with its recently completed acquisition of Clover Nevada LLC's interest in each of the Wildcat Property, the Mountain View Property, the Marr Property, the Ocelot Property, the Eden Property and the Dune Property located in Nevada (the "Acquisition"), Millennial will pay $221,522.68 in cash (inclusive of taxes) and issue 350,000 common shares of Millennial to Stifel GMP as a finder's fee, subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.
Dayton, OHbizjournals

One of Dayton’s largest companies makes acquisition

A prominent Dayton-area software company is getting larger. Kettering-based Reynolds and Reynolds Co.,which provides automobile dealership software services, has acquired Florida-based Gubagoo, a provider of commerce and retail solutions for automotive dealerships and OEMs. The move efforts customers to have a more fully online car-buying service, according to Reynolds and...
Businessthegirlsun.com

Tesco to be overtaken by Amazon as UK's biggest retailer in coming years

Tesco is currently the largest retailer in the UK, but Amazon is fast overtaking the supermarket giant. Other top retailers in the UK, in regard to sales, are Sainsbury’s, Asda, and Morrisons. In 2020, Tesco’s UK sales totalled £64billion, which were almost double Amazon’s sales at £36.6billion. This currently makes...
Industrymoneyandmarkets.com

2021 Will Be a Big Year: Cannabis Mergers & Acquisitions

In today’s Marijuana Market Update, I cover a couple of exciting prospects:. Mergers and acquisitions in the cannabis space. New additions to our YouTube channel. The last two years were rough on the cannabis industry, especially when you look at mergers and acquisitions. In 2018, the cannabis industry boomed with...
TV ShowsCNN

Amazon announces dates for this year's Prime Day

New York (CNN Business) — Amazon's Prime Day sales event will be held June 21 and 22, the company said Wednesday. Amazon usually holds Prime Day in the summer, but last year it was postponed until October because of the pandemic. Amazon said that last year's Prime Day was its best on record.
InternetNeowin

Amazon Prime Day is on June 21-22 this year, includes over two million deals

Amazon's Prime Day is an annual event many look forward to due to the discounted prices offered on a wide range of products. Last year the event was delayed to October, but for 2021, we're back to a summer schedule, as announced by the online retailer today. Prime Day will take place from June 21 to 22, making it a two-day event once again.
Gamblinggamingintelligence.com

Bally’s Corporation completes $125m Bet.Works acquisition

New York-listed Bally's Corporation has created a new interactive division with the completion of its acquisition of US sports betting platform provider Bet.Works. Following an initial agreement last November, Bally’s has paid a total of $125m to acquire the sportsbook supplier, half of which was paid in Bally's common stock, with Bet.Works’ shareholders agreeing to hold the shares for at least one year.
Businessfoodlogistics.com

Acquisitions and Partnerships Become Major Strategies for 3PLs

E-commerce has emerged as a major platform for businesses to expand their customer base and expand offerings to different regions across the globe. In addition, customer preferences have changed, trusting global brands. That’s why these brands need to ensure their products and services reach each and every customer from anywhere across the globe.
Businessgeekwire.com

Day 2: Why Amazon’s union battle isn’t over yet; and the end of Prime Now as we know it

Wait, didn’t Amazon win its battle with the union in Bessemer, Ala.? Yes, the vote came out in the company’s favor, but the story isn’t over yet. The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union is appealing the outcome to the National Labor Relations Board, citing what it contends were unfair tactics by Amazon during the vote — which the company adamantly denies.
IndustryBenzinga

The Daily Dash: Project44's Latest Acquisition

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what's happening in the freight ecosystem. In today's edition, we highlight project44's acquisition of software company ClearMetal, a huge carbon dioxide emissions ruling in the Netherlands and more. Also … Turvo, provider of the world's leading collaboration application for the supply chain,...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Skyfall writer expresses concern for Bond over Amazon’s MGM deal

Following the news that Amazon has agreed to purchase MGM Studios for $8.45 billion, including the entire James Bond 007 franchise, Skyfall and Spectre co-writer John Logan has been voicing his concerns about what the deal might mean for the evergreen spy series. In an essay written for The New...
Economystreetfightmag.com

LBMA: Verve Group’s Acquisition of Beemray

Sign up for the Street Fight Daily newsletter to get local and digital marketing insights every morning. In this episode of Location Weekly, the Location-Based Marketing Association covers Instagram rolling out a product called “drops,” Intent IQ launching a new opt-in data sharing platform, NielsenIQ acquiring Label Insight, Simpleview investing in Stroll, and Verve Group acquiring Beemray.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Starbucks Stadium? Coffee chain applies for naming rights

(Reuters) -Starbucks Corp has applied with the U.S. trademark office for the right to use its name on a sports stadium or training facility. In a June 2 application, the coffee chain sought approval to use its name in “providing stadium and training facilities for sports and entertainment activities” and “promoting business, sports and entertainment events of others.”