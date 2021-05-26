Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Spike in COVID-19 cases unlikely after holiday weekend, CDC director says

By Erica Carbajal
beckershospitalreview.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs U.S. COVID-19 infections drop and vaccination rates rise, the CDC director said vaccinated Americans can safely gather to celebrate Memorial Day weekend. "If you are vaccinated, you are protected and can enjoy your Memorial Day," Rochelle Walensky, MD, CDC director, said during a May 25 White House COVID-19 response team briefing, emphasizing that guidance has not changed for people who are unvaccinated.

www.beckershospitalreview.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Memorial Day Weekend#Vaccination Rates#Infections#Risen#Md#White House#Cdc Director#Covid 19 Cases#Holiday Weekends#Vaccinated Americans#Deaths#Hospitalization Rates#Vaccination Scales#Population#U S#Dr Walensky#Guidance#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Valdosta, GAWALB 10

SHD: COVID-19 reminders as holiday weekend approaches

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -COVID-19 cases have not been increasing at the rate they were before, but new cases are still popping up. That’s the message South Health District (SHD) wants to remind you about as several people travel for the holiday weekend. In the past during holidays, they usually see...
Festivalnewyorkian.com

Memorial Day: How COVID-19 restrictions will affect the holiday weekend

As Americans prepare for their second Memorial Day weekend under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s events may look like a return to normal with many restrictions easing due to the distribution of vaccines throughout the country. With almost half of adults in America vaccinated against the virus, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky on…
Public HealthForexTV.com

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 169 million as U.S. braces for holiday weekend

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 169 million on Friday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll rose above 3.51 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world in total cases with 33.2 million and deaths with 593,293, although cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all falling as more Americans become vaccinated. The CDC’s vaccine tracker is showing that 132.8 million people, or 40% of the U.S. population, are fully vaccinated, while 165.7 million, or 49.9% of the population, have had at least one vaccine dose. Among adult Americans, 50.6% are now fully vaccinated.
Maine Statewagmtv.com

The Maine CDC reports 107 new Covid-19 cases

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported an increase of 107 COVID-19 cases on Saturday and no new deaths. The additional 107 cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak last year to 67,651. The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 825.
Public Healthwfxb.com

CDC Predicts Decline In Covid-19 Cases, Deaths In Next Four Weeks

Data from the CDC is predicting that the number of Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths will fall over the next four weeks. The CDC forecast showed that there will be a total of 596,000 to 606,000 Covid-19 deaths by June 19th. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, as of Thursday 593,288 people were killed by the virus and over 33 million people in the U.S. have been diagnosed with the virus. This news comes as more states are putting pressure on their populations to get vaccinated.
Portland, ORKATU.com

COVID spike after holiday possible in counties with low vaccination rates, experts say

PORTLAND, Ore. — Another travel weekend has some doctors worrying about another spike in coronavirus cases. Ever since the pandemic began, we have seen spikes in coronavirus cases after holidays and travel weekends. But for the first time, health professionals aren't worried about spikes everywhere. Health professionals believe the spikes will only be in counties with low vaccination rates.
KidsCrain's Detroit Business

Adolescents with COVID-19 at risk of hospitalization, CDC says

Almost one-third of adolescents hospitalized with COVID-19 were admitted to an intensive care unit in January-March of this year, and 5 percent needed machines to help them breathe, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a report released Friday. The agency's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report showed that...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study shows how NPIs can prevent spikes in COVID-19 cases

Research published by JAMA Network Open shows how non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) like mask wearing and physical distancing can help prevent spikes in COVID-19 cases as populations continue to get vaccinated. The study, led by Mehul Patel, PhD, a clinical and population health researcher in the department of Emergency Medicine at...
Public HealthMedscape News

3 Metrics Will Tell Us When COVID-19 Is Over, CDC Director Says

WebMD's Chief Medical Officer, John Whyte, MD, speaks with Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH, Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about top COVID-19 concerns and recent changes to COVID-19 guidance. Webmd © 2021 WebMD, LLC. Any views expressed above are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect...
Pharmaceuticalsbeckershospitalreview.com

Adult COVID-19 cases fell 69% after vaccine rollout, CDC finds

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout significantly cut cases, deaths, hospitalizations and emergency department visits among U.S. adults, according to the CDC's latest Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report published June 8. CDC researchers analyzed data on these metrics by age group for two time periods: Nov. 29 to Dec. 12, 2020 (the...
KidsMedPage Today

CDC: Worrisome Spike in Younger Teens' COVID Hospitalizations

Younger teens may not be as likely to have severe COVID-19 as adults, but their hospitalization rates spiked early this year and left a large proportion in critical care, according to CDC COVID-NET surveillance data. COVID-19 adolescent hospitalization rates were at their highest in early January 2021, with a peak...
Kidshealththoroughfare.com

CDC Director Urges Teenagers to Receive COVID-19 Vaccines

Although even from the start of the ongoing pandemic, the COVID-19 disease was known to be less effective for young people, not everybody is that optimistic. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, who is director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), could be considered one of them. Walensky recently urged...
Industryfoxwilmington.com

US halts Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine shipments: report

Federal officials suspended new shipments of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses in a bid to relieve states’ pileup of expiring doses, according to a report. The Wall Street Journal reported the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) ceased availability to states, though deliveries are expected to resume. The...