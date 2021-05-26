Spike in COVID-19 cases unlikely after holiday weekend, CDC director says
As U.S. COVID-19 infections drop and vaccination rates rise, the CDC director said vaccinated Americans can safely gather to celebrate Memorial Day weekend. "If you are vaccinated, you are protected and can enjoy your Memorial Day," Rochelle Walensky, MD, CDC director, said during a May 25 White House COVID-19 response team briefing, emphasizing that guidance has not changed for people who are unvaccinated.www.beckershospitalreview.com