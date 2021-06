Spike in COVID-19 cases unlikely after holiday weekend, CDC director says

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 169 million on Friday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll rose above 3.51 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world in total cases with 33.2 million and deaths with 593,293, although cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all falling as more Americans become vaccinated. The CDC’s vaccine tracker is showing that 132.8 million people, or 40% of the U.S. population, are fully vaccinated, while 165.7 million, or 49.9% of the population, have had at least one vaccine dose. Among adult Americans, 50.6% are now fully vaccinated.