Carrboro Mayor Lydia Lavelle Won't Seek Fifth Term

Carrboro Mayor Lydia Lavelle announced Wednesday that she will not be seeking re-election in the upcoming mayoral race, after serving as the town's top dog since 2013. “It has been a great honor to serve Carrboro, the town I consider the most progressive in North Carolina,” Lavelle said in a press statement. “Carrboro’s core values have been my lodestar as mayor. With the support of this small-but-mighty community and the hard work of my colleagues on the Town Council, we have translated Carrboro’s progressive reputation into leadership and action on important statewide issues.”