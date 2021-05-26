Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carrboro, NC

Carrboro Mayor Lydia Lavelle Won't Seek Fifth Term

By Sara Pequeño
Posted by 
indyweeknc
indyweeknc
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Carrboro Mayor Lydia Lavelle announced Wednesday that she will not be seeking re-election in the upcoming mayoral race, after serving as the town's top dog since 2013. “It has been a great honor to serve Carrboro, the town I consider the most progressive in North Carolina,” Lavelle said in a press statement. “Carrboro’s core values have been my lodestar as mayor. With the support of this small-but-mighty community and the hard work of my colleagues on the Town Council, we have translated Carrboro’s progressive reputation into leadership and action on important statewide issues.”

indyweek.com
indyweeknc

indyweeknc

NC
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
787K+
Views
ABOUT

News, culture & commentary for Raleigh, Cary, Durham & Chapel Hill

 https://indyweek.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Carrboro, NC
Carrboro, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#New Town#The Town Council#Lgbtq#Hb 2#The Carrboro Town Council#The Board Of Aldermen#Digital Content#Twitter#Indy Press Club#Triangle#Carrboro Mayor#Re Election#Election Season#Community#Progressive Issues#Lead#Stand#Queer People#Lavelle Wo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Women's HealthPosted by
indyweeknc

Interactive: What’s the State of Abortion in North Carolina?

This story first published online at North Carolina Health News. With the presence of six more conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court, many court observers anticipate that laws aimed at restricting access to abortion passed at the state level will eventually wend their ways through the court system to be heard before the high court as a challenge to the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which made the procedure more widely available.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

A Year After Raleigh Erupted in Protests Over Police Brutality, Activists Say We’ve Only Moved Backward

Just after nightfall on May 30 of last year, a brick smashed through a window of the Wake County Sheriff’s department’s headquarters. Seconds later, a canister of expired tear gas exploded, pluming white smoke into the air. Dozens of protesters scattered, running and choking on gas, with tears streaming down their mask-covered faces. Then more bricks, more tear gas, and smashed windows. The CVS pharmacy on Fayetteville Street was looted and set on fire. By night’s end, the sidewalks of downtown Raleigh glistened with broken glass.
Orange County, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

As Development Accelerates, Orange County Officials Hope New Trench Rescue Equipment Will Save Lives

In August 2018, Jeff Holden, Orange Rural’s then-assistant fire chief, answered a trench rescue call. Holden and another Orange Rural firefighter entered a trench on West Ten Road in Efland and successfully rescued a trapped construction worker. Later that day, Holden was found unresponsive at Hillsborough’s main fire station. An autopsy revealed heart disease and high blood pressure could have contributed to his death.
Chatham County, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

Where’s the Line between Free Speech and Fighting Words? Depends on Who Your Court Judge Is.

Maya Little knows what clear and present danger looks like. Little, a former UNC-Chapel Hill doctoral student, started protesting Silent Sam in 2017, after the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville revealed just how strong the modern white supremacist movement is. In April 2018, they gained local notoriety for painting UNC-CH’s Confederate monument with red paint and their own blood.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

N.C. GOP Tax Cut Plan Seeks to Phase Out the Corporate Income Tax

This story first published online at N.C. Policy Watch. Senate Republicans introduced a package of tax cuts for individuals and businesses that would result in less money—billions of dollars less—flowing to North Carolina coffers. The state’s corporate income tax would be phased out over five years, starting in 2024. Currently...