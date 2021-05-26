Mayoral candidate killed in Mexico; 34 dead so far

Tackling insecurity in Mexico would only be possible with a very high-level agreement between all the country’s political forces. Sadly it seems a long way off. MÉXICO, June 22, 2021, (OPINION).- On one hand, it is no secret that there have been various gestures of sympathy between President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Joaquín ‘El Chapo‘ Guzmán. The visits to Badiraguato municipality, Sinaloa Mexican State; saying that he “does not make firewood from the fallen tree (talking about the capo’s life sentence)”; the personal greeting to Joaquin’s mother María Consuelo Loera; giving up at the last minute in the capture of El Chapo’s son Ovidio Guzmán, among others.