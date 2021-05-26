Cancel
Mayoral candidate killed in Mexico; 34 dead so far

 28 days ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Yet another mayoral candidate in north-central Mexico has been killed, bringing to 34 the number of candidates murdered ahead of the June 6 elections. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Wednesday the killing was “without doubt” the work of organized crime gangs. Alma Barragán was killed Tuesday while campaigning for the mayorship of the city of Moroleón, in violence-plagued Guanajuato state. The city is near the border with Michoacán state, also hit by drug cartel violence. The insurgent Jalisco cartel has been fighting local gangs backed by the Sinaloa cartel for control of Guanajuato.

Politicssandiegouniontribune.com

Mexican president replaces head of anti-corruption agency

Mexico’s president announced Monday he is replacing the head of the government’s anti-corruption agency, saying more reforms are needed. One of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s top priorities has been the fight against government waste, fraud and insider contracts. Since taking office in late 2018, he has relied on Irma...
Public Safetyseattlepi.com

Infighting in Gulf cartel blamed for Mexico border killings

CIUDAD VICTORIA (AP) — The top prosecutor in Mexico’s border state of Tamaulipas said Tuesday that infighting between rival factions of the Gulf drug cartel was the motive behind a weekend shooting that killed 19 people, 15 of whom appeared to be innocent bystanders. State prosecutor Irving Barrios told local...
Public Safetynewagebd.net

Cowardly attack killed 14 innocent victims: Mexico president

Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday condemned a shooting spree that he said had killed 14 innocent victims over the weekend in the crime-plagued border state of Tamaulipas. ‘Everything indicates that it wasn’t a confrontation’ between rival gangs, Lopez Obrador told reporters following the massacre on Saturday by...
Politicsmexicodailypost.com

Is there something going on between AMLO and the Sinaloa Cartel? (OPINION)

Tackling insecurity in Mexico would only be possible with a very high-level agreement between all the country’s political forces. Sadly it seems a long way off. MÉXICO, June 22, 2021, (OPINION).- On one hand, it is no secret that there have been various gestures of sympathy between President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Joaquín ‘El Chapo‘ Guzmán. The visits to Badiraguato municipality, Sinaloa Mexican State; saying that he “does not make firewood from the fallen tree (talking about the capo’s life sentence)”; the personal greeting to Joaquin’s mother María Consuelo Loera; giving up at the last minute in the capture of El Chapo’s son Ovidio Guzmán, among others.
Public SafetyBBC

Mexican police chief killed in hail of bullets in Sinaloa

The police chief in Mexico's north-western Sinaloa state, Joel Ernesto Soto, has been killed while he was driving to the state capital, Culiacán. Local police said gunmen had fired some two hundred bullets at his car. Soto had survived an earlier ambush three weeks ago, when the convoy he was...
Mcallen, TXnewswars.com

Gunmen Kill 15 in Mexico-US Border Town

Gunmen in sports utility vehicles shot some 14 people in different parts of the Mexican border city of Reynosa, according to reports on Sunday. Another person was reported to have been killed in an attack on police near a border bridge. Criminal activity in the city — which lies across...
Public SafetyBenzinga

Bullets From Hijacked US-Bound Trucks Recovered In Mexico

Mexican authorities said they have recovered most of a shipment of bullets stolen from two U.S.-bound tractor-trailers in central Mexico June 9. About 5 million bullets were found in the Mexican municipality of San Luis de La Paz in the state of Guanajuato, about 19 miles from where the bullets were stolen, Mexico's National Guard (GN) reported Friday.
Public Safetykgns.tv

Nineteen people shot and killed in Reynosa, Tamaulipas

REYNOSA, TAMAULIPAS . (KGNS) -Authorities in Mexico say gunmen in vehicles opened fire in the City of Reynosa on the U.S. border killing at least 19 people. Security forces killed four suspects, including one who died near a border bridge. According to the Tamaulipas State Agency that coordinates security forces.
sandiegouniontribune.com

US tourist wounded in beach killings in Cancún, Mexico

A U.S. tourist was wounded in a shooting attack Friday that killed two men at a beach in Mexico’s Caribbean coast resort of Cancún. The prosecutor’s office in the state of Quintana Roo, where Cancún is located, said the two men apparently died of bullet wounds at the scene, and added that “a foreign woman” had been wounded and was taken for treatment to a local hospital.
Public Safetytrends1news.com

Mexican former governor and his daughter ‘with drug cartel ties’ arrested after 7 months on the run – WhatNew2Day

Security forces in Mexico have arrested a fugitive former governor and his daughter on suspicion of money laundering in a pre-dawn raid of a house allegedly owned by a cartel. Roberto Sandoval, who ruled the Pacific coastal state of Nayarit from 2011 to 2017, and Lidy Sandoval were arrested Sunday in Linares, a city in the northeastern state of Nuevo León.
Public SafetyVice

How Mexican Drug Cartels Make Billions

In the Mexican War on Drugs, the word, “cartel” gets thrown around a lot. The Sinaloa Cartel; The Gulf Cartel; La Familia; Los Zetas. Behind the names and the news stories, who are the organisations that have inflicted grotesque violence on Mexico, and made billions of dollars in the process?