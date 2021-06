NASA has simply launched the primary footage of Jupiter’s largest moon, Ganymede, taken throughout a flyby by the Juno probe. Juno handed Ganymede on June 7, making its closest strategy at simply round 1,000 kilometers from its floor whereas touring at 66,800 kilometers per hour. It’s the closest any probe has come to the moon since Galileo in 2000. The picture above was taken by the JunoCam, capturing almost a complete facet of Ganymede at a decision of 1 km per pixel. One other picture launched was taken by the Stellar Reference Unit, exhibiting off a portion of the moon’s darkish facet that was lighted by Jupiter itself. Extra photos will likely be made out there within the coming days.