Game on! Dick's rallies on the return of team sports

A return to team sports is giving Dick’s Sporting Goods a lift in its first quarter as sales more than doubled. The company also raised its full-year outlook. For the period ended May 1, Dick’s sales more than doubled to $2.92 billion. While the company continued to capitalize on strong demand for products related to golf, outdoor activities, home fitness and active lifestyle, President and CEO Lauren Hobart said in a statement that the chain “also saw a resurgence in our team sports business as kids began to get back out on the field after a year in which many youth sports activities were delayed or cancelled.”