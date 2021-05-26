Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Game on! Dick's rallies on the return of team sports

wcn247.com
 28 days ago

A return to team sports is giving Dick’s Sporting Goods a lift in its first quarter as sales more than doubled. The company also raised its full-year outlook. For the period ended May 1, Dick’s sales more than doubled to $2.92 billion. While the company continued to capitalize on strong demand for products related to golf, outdoor activities, home fitness and active lifestyle, President and CEO Lauren Hobart said in a statement that the chain “also saw a resurgence in our team sports business as kids began to get back out on the field after a year in which many youth sports activities were delayed or cancelled.”

www.wcn247.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sporting Goods#Team Sports#Youth Sports#Fitness#Golf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Sports
Related
Novato, CAMarin Independent Journal

Sports briefs: Novato teams advance to Little League title games

The Championship games for Thursday are set for the 9’s and Intermediate level District 3 All-Stars. In 9’s, Novato North will face Mill Valley at Hamann Field at 5:30 p.m. Novato North advanced to the title game with a 17-4 win over Novato South on Tuesday while Mill Valley advanced with a 9-2 win over Gallinas Valley.
Green Bay, WIdoorcountydailynews.com

Green Bay women's sports teams hitting stride

Green Bay's two semi-professional sports teams are hitting the ground running this summer. The Green Bay Glory is still looking for their first win of the season after picking up a 2-2 draw against Chicago City on Saturday. Hannah Kroupa and Trudy Quidzinski scored the goals for the Glory, which had previously dropped contests to the Milwaukee Torrent and the Chicago Red Stars Reserves. They play the Chicago Red Stars on Friday at Capital Credit Union Park at 6:30 p.m.
San Rafael, CAMarin Independent Journal

Sports briefs: Pacifics falter late as Seaweed rally

The San Rafael Pacifics built an early lead but were unable to hold it, surrendering five runs in the seventh inning of an 11-3 loss to the Santa Cruz Seaweed at Albert Park on Friday night. The Pacifics lead 2-0 through two innings and got a solo homer from leadoff...
GolfFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Crews Prepare En-Joie Golf Course For Dick's Sporting Goods Open

Preparations are underway for the 50th Dick's Sporting Goods Open golf tournament at En-Joie. The tournament is back after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. With the tournament 11 days away, crews are starting to prepare the course for the PGA Tour. "Oh, I'm excited, it's the best...
Eugene, ORkezi.com

Kent's sports camps return for 10th year

EUGENE, Ore. -- Jordan Kent has done it all. The Oregon Hall of Famer was the first men's three-sport athletes since World War II, earning letters in football, basketball and track and field. Kent also spent three season in the NFL playing for the Seattle Seahawks and St. Louis Rams.
Erie, PAErie Times-News

Highmark Quad Games, Spoon's League among signs summer sports are returning

The COVID-19 pandemic is nearing its end if the local sports calendar is any indication. Summer athletic events are reappearing at the same time mask-wearing is disappearing. Last weekend's Edinboro Triathlon was a significant indicator such events are returning to normal. The three-sport competition reached its limit of about 300 participants months in advance, according to co-director Lauren Eckendorf.
Economygsachargers.com

Green Street Academy Teams Up With BSN Sports and Under Armour in Brand New Women’s Team Sport Campaign

Green Street Academy Signs Multi-Year Partnership with Global Performance Brand in support of Women in Sport. “Green Street Academy” Athletics is excited to announce our new, multi-year partnership with Under Armour Women through BSN Sports, naming the global performance brand as the official outfitter of their women’s sports in their exclusive “Women of Will” campaign.
Los Alamos, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Capital's tennis camp returns to give kids taste of sport

Amarie Duran considered Capital High School’s tennis camp a great value, and she’s just 7 years old. Duran is no stranger to tennis camps, having been to several, but she said Capital’s was “very good” because she gets to test her hitting skills against a ball machine and the “box play” game in which four players hit a ball to each other as they occupy one of four squares.
Nashville, TNleadertimes.com

Trackhouse aims to be Nashville’s newest pro sports team

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Trackhouse Racing introduced itself to Nashville outside of Tootsie’s, the famed honkytonk located in the shadow of the Ryman Auditorium. In two years, it hopes to be NASCAR’s newest professional sports team. Trackhouse is in its first season of existence and based in North Carolina, the hub for almost every NASCAR team. But team owner Justin […]
Ohio StatePosted by
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Ohio’s Special Olympics Summer Games Return

The Special Olympics Ohio State Summer Games typically hosts about 3000 athletes for a weekend full of events and competitions on Ohio State’s campus. This summer, with Summer Games Reimagined, more than 5500 athletes will be able to participate in 80 events in their own communities. The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and Health Sciences College, Special Olympics Ohio is hosting the event this year.
West Valley, NYspringvillejournal.com

Wildcat track victorious at Gowanda, softball team’s rally falls short

The West Valley softball team went down in a barn burner at North Collins on June 4. The team trailed by 9-1 after the first inning, but impressively regrouped to outscore North Collins by a 9-6 margin the rest of the way for a 15-10 final. West Valley had its best scoring inning in the fifth with four runs and cut the deficit to 13-8 before both teams added a pair of runs during the final two innings.
MLSYardbarker

Broncos Named Finalist for ESPN's Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year

After navigating the monumental challenges of the global pandemic, the Denver Broncos have been named a finalist for ESPN’s Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year. The nomination carries considerable gravitas. The Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year award is given to a sports franchise that demonstrates how teamwork can create...
Worldforces.net

UKAF Women's Football Team Return With A Draw

The UK Armed Forces Women's football team returned to action on Thursday afternoon after almost 18 months away due to the coronavirus pandemic. Karl Milgate's UKAF Women's team took on a GB Police XI in Manchester at the home of Hyde United. The UKAF Women pulled ahead, thanks to a...
BaseballQuad Cities Onlines

Knights rally to split with Wildcats after Gaskey's Game 1 gem

Davenport North pitcher Blake Gaskey threw a gem for the Wildcats in the first game but Davenport Assumption struck for a big inning in Game 2 to help the Knights earn a split of their Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader. Gaskey struck out 12 and allowed only three hits as the...