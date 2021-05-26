Cancel
Duluth, MN

Reader's View: Get ready; Canadians will be back soon

By Editorials
Duluth News Tribune
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello from Thunder Bay, Ontario! We really miss being able to visit your beautiful country. During the pandemic, when asked what people are missing most, the answers in Canada are very similar: We all want to travel again, and many of our favorite places are in Minnesota!. People want to...

www.duluthnewstribune.com
Duluth, MN
Lifestyle
City
Grand Marais, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
City
Duluth, MN
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors

There are many charming towns to explore in Minnesota. On the North Shore, one of the most popular is Two Harbors. Though this town is small – around 3,500 people live there – it is full of things to do. It’s full of great shops, restaurants, and nature areas. Not only that, but it’s a […] The post Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors appeared first on Only In Your State.
Minnesota StateSouthern Minnesota News

Southern Minnesota pools are opening for summer 2021! Here’s the list.

Now that coronavirus restrictions are starting to relax, so can Minnesotans can relax…poolside!. A number of local swimming destinations are gearing up for summer 2021, many either in the Mankato area or just a short drive away. Here’s a list of the facilities opening this summer:. North Mankato Swim Facility...
Duluth, MNPosted by
B105

Mont du Lac RV Resort Campground Review

We just finished a weekend of camping at Mont du Lac RV Resort just outside of Duluth, MN. It's technically located in Superior, Wisconsin, but you get to it on Highway 23 through Minnesota. Here's our experience at the pretty new campground, and a couple of things you should know.
Minnesota StatePioneer Press

Century-old birchbark scroll returns to Minnesota’s Ojibwe tribe due to advocate work by St. Paul businessmen

An Ojibwe scroll lost since the late 1800s, is on its way home, thanks to the efforts of two St. Paul businessmen. Sean Blanchet and Robert Snell, owners of Revere Auctions, noticed an Ojibwe birchbark scroll with Minnesota ties pop up on a Boston auction website. Thinking it may be of cultural relevance to the local Ojibwe, Blanchet contacted the auction house and offered to buy it outright. He also reached out for help from other interested parties and donors.
Duluth, MNWDIO-TV

Duluth Fire Dept. shares reminders to stay safe at the beach

It is beach season, and while your first thought may be to cool off in Lake Superior, the Duluth Fire Department wants to make sure you keep safety in mind. When choosing to swim in Lake Superior, it's important to be aware of the possibility of rip currents. Duluth Fire...
Duluth, MNDuluth News Tribune

For Duluth tenants, landlords: 'There is help'

Brittany Felver stayed employed throughout the pandemic, working at a child care center located in Duluth’s East Hillside. But for the 27-year-old, work could be sporadic at times due to COVID-19 exposures and cold symptoms among the kids. There were times that closures, or even her own exposures, meant she wasn’t able to work.
Duluth, MNbusinessnorth.com

Daniel Hartman named DECC executive director

After a national search, the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) announced Daniel Hartman as its next executive director. Hartman is currently the director of Glensheen Mansion, a museum property of the University of Minnesota. He follows interim executive director Roger Reinert who has headed the organization since August 2020. Hartman...
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

To protect Minnesota wildlife, rethink fishing

I will never forget the excitement of catching my first fish with my grandpa many years ago. It was a perfect summer day at a quiet pond surrounded by lush green plains. I don’t remember what kind of fish I caught, but I remember that it was “a big one.” The rest of the day was a celebration, culminating with a festive fish dinner.
Duluth, MNWDIO-TV

City installing snow emergency route signs

Snow emergencies are far in the future. But the city of Duluth is preparing for them now. Crews are busy installing 2300 snow emergency route signs along 120 miles of road. They had hoped to do this project last year, but then COVID hit. Here's how the snow emergency route...
Duluth, MNDuluth News Tribune

Reader's View: Heart ambushed by yearning for Mom

Recently, as a long-term substitute at a high-needs middle school, I asked the students: What do you like and love the most about your mother?. Many of them, no doubt reflecting on Mother’s Day this month, wrote how their mothers cook, listen, and are always there for them. However, one...
Duluth, MNFOX 21 Online

Blacklist Brewing Co. Moving To Bigger Downtown Duluth Location

DULUTH, Minn. – The Blacklist Brewing Company has announced it’s moving to a new and bigger location but staying in the heart of downtown Duluth. The new location is across the street from the NorShor Theatre on East Superior Street, which is just blocks away from its current location in the former Last Place on Earth building.
Minnesota Statekfgo.com

Minnesota spring turkey hunting season continues through May 31

With Minnesota’s 2021 spring turkey hunting season entering its final weeks, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds firearms turkey hunters who have an unused tag from an earlier hunt period that they can participate in the final hunt period Wednesday, May 19, through Monday, May 31. Hunters may also purchase a license for this time period. Archery-only and youth ages 17 and younger are allowed to hunt during any time period, including the final one. Hunters cannot purchase both a firearms and archery-only license.
Duluth, MNFOX 21 Online

Rental Help Available in Northland

DULUTH, Minn.-U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, along with housing leaders from around the state, came together today to discuss rental assistance in Minnesota. Currently Minnesota has the program RentHelpMN, which helps those having a hard time paying rent due to the pandemic – $400 million is currently available to those who need the most help.
Minnesota StateCrookston Daily Times

Letter: Feel proud that so many migrant and seasonal workers choose to return to Minnesota

With spring in the air, I invite Minnesota’s rural communities to join me in welcoming migrant and seasonal farm and agricultural workers to our state. Every year, Minnesota benefits from the extraordinarily hard work of thousands of people who travel here to work – picking fruits and vegetables, working in canneries and meat processing plants, and many other jobs that contribute to our vibrant agricultural systems. If you’re a sweet corn or pea producer, for example, your enterprise depends on the migrant and seasonal farm workers who show up every summer to put your produce into cans. While statistics vary, a University of Minnesota report estimates that 20,000 people migrate to Minnesota each year to work on farms and in food processing facilities.
Duluth, MNFOX 21 Online

DECC Vaccinations Continue as 700 More Receive Moderna Shot

DULUTH, Minn.– As Minnesota continues to try and reach the 70 percent vaccinated mark needed for herd immunity, the jabs in the arms continued over at the DECC on Sunday afternoon. The DECC was anticipating about 700 people to stop by for either their first or second dose of Moderna....
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

Opportunities available to hunt elk in Minnesota

Interested hunters have through Friday, June 11, to apply for one of 30 elk licenses offered this year by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Seasons will run from late August to mid-October. This year’s seasons are similar to last year’s, which provided hunters with more opportunities to harvest antlerless...