Leading healthcare companies announce the formation of Avaneer Health and its incoming CEO, Stuart Hanson. Avaneer Health is a new venture designed to create a seamless, end-to-end experience and eliminate the inefficiencies afflicting today’s healthcare system. Driven by its vision for a more productive and people-centered industry, Avaneer Health is building an inclusive network, breakthrough infrastructure and solutions to unlock healthcare’s potential. The groundbreaking company enters the market with an expert team of change agents; investment from top industry players; and a technology backbone designed to support a vast array of platforms for greater applicability and use in reducing administrative costs, accelerating care and improving the experience for people and their families.